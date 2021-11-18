11/18/2021 at 18:05 CET

Araceli Munoz

IFM is climbing positions in Naturgy with the aim of reaching 16.6% of the capital and obtain two seats on the board of the gas company, as confirmed by different financial sources to El Periódico de España. At the moment, the Australian fund is buying small packages of shares in the market to increase its weight in the Spanish one, without having yet presented the formal application to join the board. According to Spanish regulations, shares in listed companies must be notified when their weight increases by 1%. In this way, the Australian fund seeks alternatives to gain decision-making power in the gas company, after its takeover bid was accepted by 10.8% of the capital, at a price of 22.07 euros per share, compared to the target of 22.69% that it set when it launched the takeover bid at the end of January. The Naturgy titles have closed the trading day today at 22.5 euros per share.

The same sources consulted by this newspaper indicate that it will take months to reach 22.7% of the capital that IFM aspired to have when it launched the takeover bid last January, but they argue that they are in no hurry to reach their goal of having two seats on their board (for which they need 16%) as their intention is to become a long-term shareholder. In this sense, the Australian is weighing all the alternatives before sending his letter to join the company’s board of directors, for which an extraordinary meeting would have to be convened. Currently, this governing body is made up of 12 members: the executive chairman of Naturgy, Francisco Reynés, two directors from Criteria Caixa, two from GIP and two from CVC, as well as five other independent directors. Neither Criteria, owner of the 26.7% declared from the 24.4% it had when the takeover bid was announced, has requested the new seat that would correspond to it on the Naturgy board, nor does it plan to do so until it is aware of IFM’s plans in the gas company, according to the same sources.