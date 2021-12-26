

The title that the border city of Piedras Negras in Coahuila, Mexico is most proud of is “cradle of nachos,” one of the most popular snacks in the United States.

Photo: Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash / Unsplash

Nachos are simply one of America’s favorite appetizers, they are the perfect snack anywhere, anytime. And like many of the most iconic dishes of all time, they encompass a peculiar story that is worth telling: They were invented by a maître d ‘who worked in Piedras Negras, Mexico. Not surprisingly, the title that the border city of Piedras Negras in Coahuila is most proud of is “cradle of nachos”, one of the most popular snacks in the United States. Even if you’ve never heard the full name of the creator of the nachos: Ignacio Anaya García, you’ve certainly seen his nickname, “Nacho,” in the appetizer sections of countless restaurant menus. The truth is that for years, Nachos have been ubiquitous in the United States, in theaters and stadiums, in Tex-Mex bars and restaurants. As many of the most iconic dishes of all time encompass wonderful stories that are worth telling and the popular nachos are no exception, in fact the original version of this snack has a deep roots in the border and a great influence on the kitchen. homemade mexican.

The person responsible for the creation of the unique “Nachos” was Ignacio Anaya García, considered to date an iconic character in gastronomy who was born in Mexico on August 15, 1895. His first name was Ignacio, but he used the abbreviated version of his name “Nacho”, a word that was not yet synonymous with one of the most loved dishes in North America.

In 1943 Ignacio Anaya García invented a dish that years later made his name famous. Legend has it that at that time he was working on the popular Club Victoria restaurant, near the Texas-Mexico border, when a group of wives of soldiers from a base near the US military arrived hungry to order a snack during non-business hours. The chef was nowhere to be found, so Garcia temporarily left his position to prepare something himself. Few ingredients were available, so he set about creating a simple nibble snack, his recipe: Tortilla Chips Topped with Shredded Wisconsin Cheese and Sliced ​​Jalapenos, a dish which he called special Nachos.

What Ignacio did not count on is that the rather casual and improvised creation of the “Nachos” was practically an immediate success. His popularity reached such a degree that neighboring restaurants added their own versions of specialty Nachos to menusIn 1949, a recipe appeared in a famous American cookbook. Surprisingly, Garcia never claimed legal rights to the dish, and it is still in the public domain today. However, Ignacio was a character in the culinary world who gave more to talk about because it is known that 17 years after serving his first plate of “Nachos” he opened his own restaurant called “El Nacho”.

The reality is that for years a lot has been said about the true origin of the “Nachos” and specifically a lot has been discussed about their true identity. Are they a Mexican dish? Are they an American dish? The reality is that although they are an important dish, highly loved and consumed by Americans for many years; They are a Mexican creation from Coahuila a border city, a region that for obvious reasons has a close relationship and influence with American culture. However, the “Nachos” were created in Mexico, by a Mexican.

Nowadays “Nachos” are an important dish for both gastronomies and in a particular way they have become an emblematic element of Tex-Mex cuisine, which has been branded as “little Mexican.” However, it is time to open up our panorama and understand that it is a culinary trend that encompasses various iconic elements of Mexican gastronomy and adds other emblematic products in the United States. It is a cuisine that arose from the proximity and availability of the ingredients, which played a fundamental role in the creation of TexMex dishes. Among its main characteristics, it is known that it is not a static kitchen, many experts today consider it alive and in constant change. And the main reason is that it has evolved in reaction to market supply and demand, population changes and trade routes.

The truth is “Nachos” are a dish that has evolved over time, and for obvious reasons over the years all kinds of versions have been created. Which may be more or less inspired by Mexican cuisine, depending on the ingredients they contain. It is no secret to say that there are currently all kinds of “Nachos” recipes since they are the perfect base to create all kinds of delicacies, the reality is that starting from humble and crunchy corn chips, a sea of ​​possibilities can be derived. That is why they have become the quintessential snack in the United States, since they usually add all kinds of cheeses, sauces, chili con carne, sausages, beans, guacamole, heavy cream and different types of chili peppers. So although the Nachos are proudly Mexican, there is no reason to deny that in the United States they have taken a leading place that is worth mentioning.

–

It may interest you: