11/08/2021

On at 21:38 CET

Is named Iker Bravo Solanilla, was born in Sant Cugat del Vallès, has 16 years and it could have been the ‘9’ so desired of FC Barcelona if he had not left the Cadet A in La Masia, after deciding to leave last summer for Germany because he was more attracted to the proposal of the Bayer Leverkusen.

Last Sunday he converted, to his 16 years, 298 days, at third-youngest debutant in Bundesliga history after playing against Hertha Berlin (1-1), after having already premiered eleven minutes in the Cup against Karlsruher (1-2) with elimination of Leverkusen in the second round of the DFP Pokal.

Iker Bravo played the last thirteen minutes after replacing Paulinho and his partner, the Danish midfielder Zidan Sertdemir, aged 16 years and 276 days, he snatched second place moments later in the same game, far from the podium of the earliest he occupies with 16 years and one day German-Cameroonian Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund, another ‘9’.

BETTER THAN LUUK DE JONG

Four centimeters shorter than Luuk de Jong (1.84 m) and a rating ten times lower in ‘Transfermarkt’ (0.7 million euros), in can Barça surely they still regret having missed out one of the pearls Bundesliga who aims higher due to his great effectiveness in front of goal.

Corpulent, with a good header and also with both legs, whoever was Barça’s top scorer in the cadet has a predisposition to leave the area and move more ‘a la Benzema’ than in the style of the ex-Sevilla player.

its high scoring ability as ‘9’ is reflected in the Julen Guerrero’s sub’17, with seven goals in four friendlies last August and October, or with the Bayer Leverkusen sub’19, with two goals and three assists in five games. Iker Bravo it has only just begun to appear in professional football. AND like ‘9’. A luxury.