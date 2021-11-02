11/02/2021 at 18:25 CET

Iker Casillas, who left football after suffering a heart attack with Porto in May 2019, participated this Tuesday in the ‘Web Summit’ in Lisbon, one of the largest global meetings of emerging technology companies, and made it clear that the prevention of these Ailments have to be done in the quarry because it is something that “happens every day on the football fields where children play.”

The former goalkeeper of Real Madrid and Porto called for “prevention and more prevention”, applying technological development to the sports field to avoid heart attacks like the one he suffered two and a half years ago, and appealed to safe and fearless sports practice.

Casillas gave a talk with his friend Manuel Marina, a Spanish cardiologist who has developed the Idoven technology for the monitoring of the heartbeat and its subsequent prevention.

The one who was international with Spain 167 times recounted the tragic episode he suffered and related how his life changed, both for him and his teammates.

“After I wrestled with the heart attack, almost all my colleagues underwent a heart test,” explained the athlete, who in this talk showed the importance of taking care of the heart and giving visibility to this type of ailment, not only in cases punctual, since “anyone can suffer a heart attack at any time”.

In the opinion of Casillas, only talk “when it happens at a professional level”, and gave as examples what happened to Kun Agüero last weekend or the cardiac arrest suffered by the Danish player Christian Eriksen during the European Championship.

The situation in football clubs after cases like yours has changed for the better over time. “Practically today all football teams are undergoing tests to prevent heart attacks, since nowadays it is a concern that everyone has.”

Iker recalled in the Portuguese capital what he experienced at the Porto training ground on May 1, 2019. He was lucky because he was treated immediately by the club’s doctor, Nelson Puga, who was aware of the seriousness and quickly referred him to a hospital

“It happened so fast that I hardly realized what had happened”, he remembered.

IDOVEN, THE GOOGLE HOME OF CARDIOLOGY

Now, with a “totally normal” life and a more exhaustive control of the heart, he supports the prevention and early diagnosis of heart disease in lower categories, through projects such as that of his friend Manuel Marina, Idoven, which this Tuesday was presented at the Web Summit.

According to Marina, Idoven analyzes 50,000 heartbeats in less than a minute using 1,600 Gigabites (GB) of memory and thanks to artificial intelligence.

“It is like an Alexa, a Siri or a Google Home of cardiology” and sends data from the heart that is then processed.

“Cases like that of Iker or Kun occur in children (…), quarries need quality recognition and I believe that technology is what allows it to scale, standardize it, reduce costs and waiting times so that you can do it easily. global shape“explained the cardiologist.