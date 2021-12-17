12/17/2021 at 7:42 PM CET

The Spanish pilot Iker Lecuona (Honda) debuted with bad fortune in his pre-season premiere for the World Superbike Championship, after suffering a fall at the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit for which he was diagnosed with a fractured little finger of the left hand that forced him to miss the last day of training.

Lecuona suffered the fall in the Ferrari curve of the Andalusian track during the second of the three days of scheduled training, the organization reported this Friday. The Valencian pilot, who was testing the CBR1000RR-R since Wednesday that he will pilot in 2022 after his jump from MotoGP to the World Series of motorcycles, he fell into a quick right turn.

His teammate followed on the track on the last day Xavi Vierge, who completes the line-up of newcomers in the official Honda team from the Moto2 category.

The six-time world champion, Jonathan Rea, also in Jerez

In these training sessions, of which official times have not been provided, other teams have also participated, such as the Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), six-time world champion of the specialty and current world runner-up.

Rea has been accompanied by the British Alex Lowes, his teammate, in addition to filming in Jerez the official BMW team with his new pair of drivers, made up of the British Scott Redding and the Dutchman Michael van der Mark.

The satellite team Bonovo Action BMW Racing Team completed the quota in these tests with the experienced drivers Loris Baz and Eugene Laverty.