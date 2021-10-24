10/24/2021 at 1:28 PM CEST

Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gündogan, scored the first goal for Pep Guardiola’s team in the victory (1-4) against Brighton on the ninth day of the Premier League. He registered the second goal in this 2021/22 edition and was confirmed as a scorer in the Catalan’s scheme: in 2021 he adds a total of 13 in the competition, only behind Mohamed Salah (16) and Harry Kane (15).

The German, who is one of the players who have improved the most thanks to Santpedor’s coach in Manchester, is a must-have figure on the board: after overcoming a minor thigh injury, he has recorded two goals and one assist in a total of nine games across all competitions this 2021/22 season.

13 – Only Mohamed Salah (16) and Harry Kane (15) have scored more Premier League goals in 2021 than Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan (13). Opportunist. #BHAMCI – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund player made it to the Premier League in the summer of 2016 in exchange for 27 million euros despite recurring injury problems.. Since then he has played 219 games in which he has scored 41 goals and 28 assists and has become one of the names who best understands what Pep Guardiola demands on the pitch.

Manchester City, one of the great favorites

The British team thrashed the revelation at this start of the Premier League, a Brighton that has reached fourth place. Despite losing the Community Shield and the first day of the British competition, in addition to missing the Champions League last season against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the skyblues they are one of the great favorites to all titles.

Pep Guardiola’s men have incorporated Jack Grealish this summer market and his footballing level places him as the great aspirant to repeat the Premier League title this season. He is also in the Champions League, along with the last two champions, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern, and Leo Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé’s PSG.