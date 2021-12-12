

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed in Kentucky with dozens of employees inside due to tornadoes.

Authorities in Edwardsville, Illinois, maintain their rescue work in the Amazon warehouse that collapsed last night due to tornadoes in the area and where dozens of people are believed to be trapped.

At least one victim has been reported dead after the roof of the building and other parts collapsed.

The authorities estimated that about 100 employees were in the structure.

Officers on the scene cataloged the incident at the Amazon location as a “mass death event”, as reported by KMOV-TV in St. Louis.

The victims worked the night shift amid the spike in sales for the holiday season.

Late Friday night, the outlet reported the transfer of about two dozen workers from the facilities on public buses in Madison County. Additionally, a medical helicopter arrived on the scene shortly after, as well as excavators to remove those affected from the rubble.

The one in Illinois isn’t the only building that gave way. In Mayfield, Kentucky, a candle factory also collapsed with staff inside. In a video shared by one of the victims from the inside, the woman asks for the immediate help of the spectators so that the authorities come to rescue them.

In this state, Governor Andy Beshear indicated that at least 50 people would have died as a result of atmospheric events, but that the number could increase.

More than 30 tornadoes made landfall in the US last night

The danger of tornadoes and extreme weather remains this Saturday in the mid-eastern region of the United States, where last night more than thirty of these systems made landfall in half a dozen states in the country.

The most updated report from the . news agency indicates that the danger of severe thunderstorms remains in parts of the valleys of Ohio, Tennessee and areas of the southeast until Sunday morning.

“The dangers associated with these thunderstorms are frequent, lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and some tornadoes,” said the US National Meteorology Center (NWS), to which the Storm Prediction Center belongs. .

The threat of severe thunderstorms will end this Sunday in the morning when the front moves towards the Atlantic coast, anticipated the NWS.

