11/19/2021 at 1:19 PM CET

A report published today by the International Labor Organization (ILO) denies information that has frequently appeared since the beginning of this year according to which 6,500 migrants have died in the construction of stadiums in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 6,500 death toll since the World Cup was awarded a decade ago “has not always been put in the proper context,” clarifies the ILO, which indicates that it corresponds to all the migrants who have died in Qatar since 2010, but not only in the works of stadiums, not even just in workplace accidents.

When studying this figure, provided by official Qatari statistics, it should also be taken into account that every year between 2,000 and 2,400 people (Qataris and migrants) die in the Persian Gulf country in total, and that more than half of the national population It comes from other nations.

“The migrant community in Qatar is large and diverse, with more than 50% of the total population coming from South Asia,” says the ILO, who argues that this group includes “people of different ages, occupations and health conditions, many of them having lived in the country for decades. “

The clarification is published as part of an ILO annual report on deaths related to work accidents in Qatar, which indicates that in the past year 2020 50 workers lost their lives in accidents in the Persian Gulf country (not only migrants, and not only in the construction sector).

Another 506 suffered serious injuries, and 37,600 of minor injuries, indicates the study, which does not provide the nationalities of the deceased but does indicate that 26% of the seriously injured came from Bangladesh, another 18% from India and almost 20% from Pakistan.

“About two-thirds of serious occupational injuries and three-quarters of moderate or minor injuries were suffered by workers in these three countries,” the ILO study explained.

Falls from high places, frequent construction accidents, and traffic accidents were the top two killers on the job, the report added.

According to the ILO, the study is the most complete to date on the labor accident rate in Qatar, and has been prepared precisely to respond to calls for greater transparency and assumption of responsibilities in the country regarding the infrastructure works of the World Cup that will inaugurate the November 21, 2022.

Still, the ILO calls on Qatar to collect “better quality and more accurate” data and increase efforts to investigate “work-related deaths that are not currently classified as such”.