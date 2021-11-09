11/09/2021 at 17:29 CET

More than three months after getting his bronze medal in Tokyo, Ana Peleteiro He talked about how his life has been after that milestone. “I’m a little fed up already, but it seems that little by little my life is returning to a life a little more normal, “he said in ‘SER Deportivos’.

The Galician athlete has influenced the decision-making power she has had. “I said ‘up to here’, because it was already too much work, it was a total debauchery. I needed to give time to my injuries, enjoy my workouts and return to the life of an athlete, which is a calmer life, more calm in which I cannot walk up and down because rest is the worst enemy of an athlete and I cannot forget it. I have to focus on rest above all, “he added.

Anyway, everything he has experienced in the last 100 days – the exact ones since he achieved the medal in Japan – is something he is also grateful for. “The support of the people, the media, I would never have imagined that my life could change in such a way, but I’m sick of the fact that because of work I’m going down to Madrid a lot, that trip tires me … “, added an amused Peleteiro, who prefers a more” grandmother “style.

“I already feel like my life as a grandmother, as an old lady, which I am used to and I like a lot. I want my boring routine that makes me very effective professionally speaking. I’m already getting back to it, I’m training super hard and better than ever. I am dedicating more time to therapy, to the physio … “, he explained.

Finally, the athlete recalled that “you do not live in the past” and wants “put another medallion on my parents’ furniture, that I already have my own cabinet for my medals. Now I have to fill it out. “ “To this day I can say that I am completely happy, 100% and I hope that can be seen later on the track. It is decisive to fight for a goal and I believe that right now I am on the right path, “he said.