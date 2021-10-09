10/09/2021 at 7:40 AM CEST

. / Las Vegas

South korean Sungjae Im and the american Chad ramey became the new shared leaders of the Shriners Children’s Open, PGA Tour tournament, upon completion of the second round and having an accumulated 128 (-14), a stroke of advantage over the also locals Adam Schenk and Sam burns (129, -13). Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is trying to follow suit in the new tournament as if it were his own. He proved it with a pair of five foot putts on the only two greens that he missed in regulation and he threw eight birdies in the morning that gave him a signed card of 63 (-8) that put him one shot behind Im and Ramey. Burns not only won twice in the past six months, but also lost in a playoff at a World Golf Championship and finished within a shot of a playoff at Riviera this year. The 25-year-old is comfortable at the top and it shows. The key this week was not to let last week linger. “What we’re trying to do is last week, it’s last week,” Burns said. “This week is Shriners and we are preparing for this week, trying to make sure that on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we give ourselves the best opportunity to play well this week.

Im and Ramey each closed their afternoon rounds with birdies at par 5 of the ninth, with Ramey making a more difficult four-meter shot from the right side of the green. “There are two days left to play, so I like to try to stay focused on my game and try to take one shot at a time,” said the 23-year-old South Korean player. “It’s going to be difficult if it’s windy. I have to be more strategic for managing the field.” Ramey is making his third outing of the year and the fifth of his career on the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old former Mississippi State player earned his touring card this year through the Korn Kerry Tour. Schenk was 65 (-6) to match Burns at 13 under par. His compatriot Aaron Wise is in fifth place after making a record of 62 (-9) and accumulated 130 strokes (-12).

Five Latin American golfers led by the Mexican Carlos Ortiz (135, -7) made the cut set at -5. The Chileans accompanied him Joaquin Niemann (136, -6) and Myth Pereira (137, -5), while the Colombian veteran Camilo Villegas and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo They also did it with the same accumulated as Pereira to be in the weekend’s competition. Bogotá’s Sebastián Muñoz did not pass the cut.