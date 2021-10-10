10/10/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

Jon Rahm, world number one, declared this Sunday that he is leaving “frustrated” at the Spanish Golf Open held at the Villa de Madrid Country Club because he had “expectations” set on matching Severiano Ballesteros.

The Basque golfer, double winner of the Spanish Open in 2018 and 2019, aspired to repeat those two triumphs this year to equal the legendary Severiano Ballest with three titleseros, who managed to climb to the top of the podium in 1981, 1985 and 1995.

Weighed down by the poor performance he had on the third day, in which he finished six strokes behind the leadership of Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rahm tried to cut that difference in the last day, but a ‘bogey’ in hole 2 stopped his expectations.

“I have not put one”

“Today I played well but I didn’t score one. I’m frustrated because I can’t remember a last lap in which I left so many shots within a foot of the hole.. When you see that you are on the right track and things don’t work out, it frustrates you, “said Rahm, who rehe learned that “with how well” the tournament started, the expectations were higher.

“My own expectations and that of many people were to win but it has not been my year here, although for other things it has been.. The good luck of golf is that if you are healthy every week you can compete again. Now it’s Valderrama, which is a field that I like a lot, although you can’t hide there and you have to get results, “he confessed.

The Basque golfer, the focus of all eyes at this Spanish Open, He was the most applauded player by the Madrid fans, who cheered him on every hole.

“The only thing missing was Manolo el del Bombo”

“It gives me the feeling that there were more people two years ago because there was no limit and I think that if it weren’t limited there would be twice as much now. If there is something we can tell about the Spanish public, it is that I only need to see Manolo the one with the hype. Even irregular blows applaud them, “he said.

“It catches my attention because there are times when I leave the ball seven meters away and they also applaud me when, for example, in the United States, they only do it if they stay next to the hole, “he said.

The Basque golfer, double winner of the Spanish Open in 2018 and 2019, He aspired to repeat those triumphs to equal three titles to the legendary Severiano Ballesteros, who managed to climb to the top of the podium in 1981, 1985 and 1995.

“I would have liked to match Seve in this field and in this tournament that is special. I feel very loved and that people applaud me I like it a lot, “he concluded.