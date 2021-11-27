11/27/2021 at 13:04 CET

EP

National Police agents have arrested a 48-year-old man in Gandia (Valencia) as the alleged perpetrator of a hate crime and serious threats with a knife, after threaten four young people with a large knife, two of them minors, at the cry of “shit moors”, in the presence of the police themselves.

The events occurred around 11:45 p.m. this Friday, when four young people told a patrol that moments before a man was insulting them from a balcony.

Apparently, the individual gave them insults such as “Shit Moors”, he shouted at them that “this is Spain”, demanded that they “go to their country” and he told them to wait because he was going to come down to “burst them”, as detailed by the National Police in a statement.

While the agents were gathering all the information, the man appeared holding a large knife and addressed the young people shouting “I’m going to kill you fucking Moors.”

The agents requested support and They urged the man to drop the knife, but the individual ignored at first to the indications of the agents, according to the Headquarters.

After getting him to denounce his attitude and drop his weapon, the police officers arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of hate crimes and serious threats. The policemen seized him with a 15-centimeter knife.

The detainee, with thirty records, has gone to court.