11/05/2021 at 17:59 CET

Joao Felix seems to have hit the key in his game during the start of this season. Even though the Portuguese has shown his talent in an irregular way Since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2019 and has alternated good moments of play with many others not so good, this season seems be performing at the level expected of him. Especially important has been during last October, in which the Portuguese managed to score a goal and give two more in assists, in the five games played, but above all he ended up showing a maturity in his game that the ‘colchonero’ club needed a lot.

Joao Félix, a “Five Star Player”

Precisely before this great level shown by the Portuguese, Atlético fans have responded and have chosen Joao Félix as the best Atletico Madrid player last October, the Five Star Player, which corresponds to an award that is delivered by one of the sponsors of the rojiblanco team. Regarding the achievement of recognition, Joao felix has been happy: “I am very grateful to the fans. Thank you for voting for me and for being with the team. You have to continue like this so that they have many joys “.

Your current state of play and health

Likewise, the Portuguese has also taken advantage of the award ceremony to analyze, among other things, its current state: “I feel good. I’m happy, the injury is past. The foot is fine now. We must always move forward, the more the better, “he said. Joao.

The moment of Atlético de Madrid

In reference to his team, the Atlético de Madrid, the forward has stated that “despite the defeat we are fine. We are confident that we are going to have a great season, a great League. In Champions still we are fighting to achieve the pass to eighth. Let’s fight for getting it. We know of our worth and now with Valencia we have to overcome the situation in which we are“.

The duel against Valencia

Finally, regarding the next game against the ‘ché’ team Joao He also added that it will be a difficult match: “We know that in Mestalla it is always difficultWe have to play our game and if so, we will surely come out with the three points. “