Bill Gates it is in everything The billionaire creator of Microsoft has expanded its investments to various areas of business life, such as construction, the field, waste management… and more. From this year he entered the beer business, hand in hand with Heineken.

The American bought a 3.76% stake in the Dutch company Heineken, reported Reuters. This happened last February, confirmed by the Netherlands Financial Markets Authority.

In total there were 10.8 million shares, for a value of 939.87 million dollars, purchased from the Mexican FEMSA.

Heineken beer

Heineken It is one of the great brewing companies in the world. Founded by Gerard Adriaan Heineken in 1864, it works in eight world zones: Western, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.

It owns a total of 115 breweries in more than 65 countries, producing not only Heineken, but also local brands.

But is it just business or is Bill Gates a beer fanatic?

Bill Gates and his relationship with beer

In 2018, the billionaire commented, “I’m not a big beer drinker,” but if he goes to baseball games, he’ll drink “light beer to keep up with the other drinkers.”

Besides, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation published a study in July 2022 on the health risks of alcohol consumption.

The main conclusion reached by the study is that “more forceful interventions” are needed, particularly for the very young, in order to “reduce the substantial loss of global health attributable to alcohol.”

Bill Gates. Photo: referential.

So let’s think of Bill Gates as a responsible beer consumer who seeks the same for others.

Gates, as Business Insider recalls, it had already bought a $392 million stake in one of Mexico’s largest brewers, FEMSA. This goes back to 2007.

FEMSA sold its brewery to Heineken in 2010, divesting from the Dutch brewery today. From there to those shares now pass into the hands of Bill Gates.