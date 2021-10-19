Chucky is one of the most iconic characters in the slasher world; a serial killer who thanks to a spell revives inside a cuddly doll and constantly searches for children to possess their bodies and become a human again. Although his objective is never achieved, he brings hundreds of victims who pass his way. Over time Charles Lee Ray, the murderer’s real name, realizes that being in the body of a toy has its advantages, and he takes advantage of it.

Sure, as kids we all thought at least once about how much fun it would be to have our toys come to life so we can play, but this particular doll changes that perspective. Since the first film released in 1988, Chucky, the Diabolical Doll – 67% by Tom Holland – not that Tom -, set an important guideline in horror cinema, and it has become clear that it has no expiration date, because with the passing over the years it is still a hit in the Halloween season.

The film featured several sequels, leading up to 2017 with Cult of Chucky – 81% by Don Mancini which was almost as well received as the first. In 2019 a reboot was made (The Diabolical Doll – 79%) with the intention of trying to renew the character, but despite having more or less good reviews, the audience’s response made it clear that the classics never die and is better respect them. Therefore, they returned to the original now in series format.

Last week Chucky – 100% had its official premiere through the Syfy channel and the Hulu platform, and it is expected that it will soon arrive on Star Plus, but the first episodes have been very well received and among the comments, it has been highlighted that it is the proof clear that within its simplicity is where the entertainment lies, and has been praised as one of the best horror series ever made. During this weekend the program became a topic of conversation due to a particular scene where the doll has a conversation with the protagonist.

In this scene the doll is sitting in front of Jake (Zachary arthur) and start talking about what it means to be trans. Chucky shares a phrase that is peculiar, because he says “I am not a monster”, and although we know that it is, he means that he is not there to judge the identity of others. That’s when he remembers Glen (or Glenda), from Chucky’s son premiered in 2004. Let us remember that this, his son, has an identity conflict and at some point he dresses and makes up like his mother.

As expected, this moment turned into something epic; On the one hand, because, as several comments emerged, the killer turns out to be a better person than a TERF (a term used to refer to radical feminists who exclude transgender people). Even, among the comments, he has highlighted that this is a better LGBT + representation than what was done in Loki – 96%, where the character confirms that he is bisexual.

On the other hand, for many the reference to that film was exciting, also confirming that the son of Chucky is indeed a canonical character. The first episode of the series, stood out just for all the references that there were towards the first films. Below you can see the conversation that caused the devil doll to remember his Queer son.

