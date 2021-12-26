12/26/2021

Laia sanz She has eleven participations (2011-2021) in the Dakar and has won in the female category in all of them. Her ninth overall place in 2015 is the best result by a woman on motorcycles in the rally’s four decades of history. But she likes to “complicate life & rdquor; and that is why he will be in Saudi Arabia on January 1 at the wheel of an X-Raid Mini 4×4. His first challenge on four wheels.

Has it cost a lot to close this project?

Logically people do not realize what it costs. The budget between running a Dakar on a motorcycle or by car has nothing to do with it. I, who came from an official team (KTM) in which I had everything done, I have spent weeks doing more of a manager, secretary and salesman than a pilot. But achieving it is a great satisfaction and now it’s time to enjoy it.

Do you feel extra pressure to be able to continue in cars in the future?

If you think about it, let’s not kid ourselves. But it had also happened to me before, when I knew that if it didn’t go well I could be left without a motorcycle for the following year. Better not to push myself too much because in a race like the Dakar anything can happen. The important thing is to try to make a good impression and learn a lot so that more will come.

Why the category change?

Many factors have come together. On the one hand, I had already had enough of the Dakar on my motorcycle and always looking for new motivations; In addition, I am no longer 20 years old and with the age and the accidents that I have seen, you think more and more about the risk and it does not compensate you. The new style of the race in Arabia has made me not enjoy as much as in South America, now it is a faster and more dangerous Dakar for the bikes.

He has contested two rounds of the World Cup at the wheel of his new Mini and one of them the Rally de Ha’il, together with his co-driver Maurizio Gerini, in which he finished eighth and with good feelings. Do you feel ready?

I’m quite surprised at how well Ha’il performed, the pace we had. There were failures, the normal ones when you premiere and that’s why we went there, to gain experience. I adapted well to the car and was able to set good times and ride close to the top five. I was also able to work with Maurizio, who is a good co-pilot and a great navigator, who comes from motorcycles and has an idea of ​​mechanics and a character that complements mine very well. At the end of the day we are going to share a fortnight in a car, so we better understand each other.

What do you think of the route of the next edition?

There will be 40 or 50 kilometers of dunes almost every day, so a complicated navigation awaits us. It will be tough, but also fast. I think that if we are smart and do not rush or want to run more than necessary, we can have a good Dakar. I also have a very good team behind me.

He says the motorcycle dunes were a “gift & rdquor; and by car they are “very stressful”. What is the difference?

Because of my driving style, I am very good at it and I love the dunes. On motorcycles, if you get hooked on a dune, you raise your head, you see the panorama and you leave fast, but by car you can lose many minutes. And it is a very stressful situation. It makes you anxious, you think, ‘wow, if I mess it up, I mess it up a lot.’

When you see the bikes go out at the camp, how will you feel?

It will be weird, it has already happened to me at Rally Ha’il. I saw those who until now were my rivals in the arena and they gave me a point of envy, but there are other things, such as risk, that I don’t like so much. I will not miss the bike. What I’m going to miss the most is my team, the training sessions, the atmosphere with them. But I am not at all sorry for the step I have taken.

When he started on the Dakar he had to endure a lot of macho comments. Will the situation repeat itself in cars?

Maybe less, but there will also be machismo. There is it everywhere and I always take it as one more motivation to shut up.

What have you learned from your experience taking turns driving with Carlos Sainz at Extreme-E?Carlos has helped me a lot, especially to drive fast and he also gave me good advice with the set-up of the Dakar car in Ha’il. If it weren’t for him, I might have started my four-wheel adventure in the Side by Side category. He convinced me to go for cars. You have been an important person in my decision to change.

You start from scratch, but Sainz, with the electric Audi, also & mldr;

Carlos is a bit like me, he likes to complicate himself, to seek new challenges. He loves taking cars from scratch and making them winners. That is why he has won the Dakar with three different cars.

Would you have dared not have a car as proven as the Mini?

I always said that if I took the step it had to be with guarantees, because in cars there are many differences that do not depend on the driver. It was important to go with a competitive team, and the X-raid Mini is perfect, it’s very tough, it can handle almost anything.

Your favorites for the win?

For me, Nani and Loeb’s BRXs can do very well this year, the car looks very good. The Audi, with all the new technology that they incorporate, it will be very difficult not to have problems although they still surprise us. And of course you always have to count on Nasser Al Attiyah and Toyota.

And your personal goal?

The big goal is always to finish the race and keep my streak going to the end for another year, but I am competitive and when I put on my helmet I always go out to give it my all and try to be as high as possible. The key will be to be cautious, especially at the beginning, to try to go from less to more.

How are you living these last days before the race in full wave of Covid?

The truth, with fear in the body and very nervous about the PCR that we have to go through before leaving. These days I will be confined. Neither Christmas nor any celebrations.