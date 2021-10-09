10/08/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Milan (Special Envoy)

How are you and how do you feel after the victory against Italy?

Very good, very happy. We come from winning to Italy, which had a streak of 37 games without losing. Winning at home and playing in a final makes us very happy. Now we are preparing the game against France with a great atmosphere in the team.

Personally, has this call from the national team gone well to disconnect?

In the selection you meet new teammates, each with a different situation and you join for the same goal. First beat Italy and then try to beat France. At the club things are not going all that well or as we would all like and a change of scene is going well for everyone. To charge your batteries and come back stronger than ever

Does the way of being of Luis Enrique also forces them to change chip soon?

Always, in the first talk that we have a clone, the national team tells us to forget about the club. Each one arrives in a situation. One plays more, others less, some do well and others do poorly, but we must focus on being united and being a team. You have a few days of work and you have to make the most of them. Go all to one. Luis Enrique transmits this very well and you can see it on the field, with those who play or do not play so much. We are a pineapple and it shows.

Are you especially excited to win your first official international title with the Nations League on Sunday?

I’m really excited. Winning a tournament with the national team is always something very nice. I know it is not the European Championship or a World Cup, but we are playing one more title and we want to win it.

Are you especially enjoying this concentration?

I always enjoy them a lot, it’s like a prize. There is a very good group, there is always some change, two new ones have debuted but it seems as if they have been around for a lifetime and it is very nice. At Barça, things are going to improve. When all goes well, we are all happier, both the players, the coach, president, fans & mldr; and it’s what everyone wants. After the concentration, things will be better.

You are happy?

Yes Yes. When things are not going well, it is more difficult to be content and be happy. But you have to draw strength from everyone. The common goal is for things to go well and win. It’s a shame because in the preseason things were going very well, the atmosphere in the team was spectacular and we were very happy, with a spectacular pineapple, but the results were not good. Now there is more noise than normal around the equipment and everything happens a bit. We know the team we have, we must fully trust and be more united than ever. The group is spectacular and we deserve that things go better for us.

After the whistles you received at the Camp Nou, do you feel strong?

I’m not going to fool you, that day I was very screwed up. Both the day of the game and the following days. It had never happened to me and it’s disgusting. I have been a player who has spent my whole life at the club and things like that, nobody likes them. If it didn’t affect me, it would be a problem. It would mean that I don’t care and I do care. Things will be better. There is a noise that does not help, but we must all go together and be more of a team than ever. Show ourselves as a club stronger than ever with the fans. We have to carry it out together. I’m sure we will. This will be when the results accompany since bad results make everything more difficult. I am convinced personally and with the team that things will get better

So, talking quietly, I see it well, really.

I started the season with two goals and one assist. This is why I was a bit surprised by the whistle. You have to respect everyone’s opinion and use it as extra motivation, extra motivation to work more, compete better and face it in this way. I’m like this. If I am known for something, it is because I will not stop fighting and I will always work to the fullest. I have done it from day one and will continue to do so.

“I don’t know what reasons there are to criticize Luis Enrique”

Luis Enrique defended him in the previous match of Italy. He said that you were paying for the broken dishes and that in every great team, one day you always have to be vilified, do you agree?

This is the sport that we like so much. One day it’s up, another, it’s down. You have to know how to carry it. When you are up and when you have the worst moments, keep a midpoint. If one day you win, you are the best and if you lose, the worst. My line is to always be focused on mine. I will do so and it is what we do in the team. When we lose, we should not sink so low and draw extra strength. Now we are entering a dynamic of three very important games and we must get everything out to move forward.

What do you think of all the criticism Luis Enrique receives?

I try not to read, I don’t read much what is said. Sometimes they are not true because people do not know one hundred percent of things. If someone criticizes him, I do not know what reasons he will have. Luis, since he arrived, has shown that he has done the best for the national team. In the Euro they were the best, I could not be, I saw it from home, but Spain was the favorite at stake, create chances & mldr; deserved to win and could not be, We planted ourselves in another final, with young players, with debuts and in a very good dynamics. I was lucky enough to be with Luis Enrique at Barça for many years, at Barça B the first team, and now in the national team. He is one of the best coaches in the world without a doubt.

How can Mbappé be stopped on Sunday?

Difficult, against Belgium we saw that although they do not dominate the game, they are very dangerous, Mbappé with spaces is very difficult to stop, only with a foul at the beginning of the counterattack. We must play our game, have the maximum number of minutes in possession and avoid counterattacks. You have to be attentive to the surveillance when you attack and beat them as a team.

In France they still have to remember you for the 6-1 goal against PSG & mldr;

(He smiles) It was a club game, not a national team. It is the past and a very important, very difficult game comes to us. It was seen against Belgium, who can not overcome the game at all. They have very good players on an individual level, talented. We must offer our best version to win.

“I am confident that the renovation will close soon”

You are going to play against a rival with the famous system of the three centrals and you, with the 4-3-3, what do you think of these systems?

It is not a question of systems either, it is knowing what each one has to do during the match. If the side is higher, the other must close and be three centrals & mldr; you can play with the system, the important thing is that we all know what to do: when to press, where to go, how to defend. That shows in a game. Prepare yourself well for what may happen to you.

Despite its versatility, it gives the impression that where you are most comfortable is in the center of the field, is that right?

What I like is to play, but since I was little I have played in the middle and I started this season in the middle scoring two goals and giving an assist. I like this position. At Barça I started this season as a midfielder, I became a lane striker & mldr; but I’ve always been a midfielder, that’s where I enjoy the most and seeing how the season evolves.

By the way, in the final you are going to meet Griezmann again, do you notice it with a loss of confidence after your time at Barça?

We already meet again against Atlético and to a change you have to adapt. A few years you play one way and you go to a different club, although he already came from Atlético. He is a great player, he will adapt and things will go very well for him

Finally, the president has said that only fringes are missing to renew, do you feel equally optimistic?

Yes. The president has already spoken. This summer has been very busy, there have been many things, and there are still many things around the team and everything. As the president has said, I am confident that it will be closed soon & rdquor ;.