11/07/2021 at 21:50 CET

The coach of Valencia, Jose Bordalas, said he is not happy after his team’s three-goal draw at Mestalla against Atlético de Madrid despite neutralizing the 1-3 with which the game arrived at minute 90, and added that this is not what he wants .

“The truth is that the team has never lowered its arms and overcame the blows received. We managed to close the imbalances in the first half, but then we failed again by letting Griezmann run thirty meters and he scored us,” said Bordalás.

“I am happy with the efforts of the boys, with the fans by the side of the team all the time, but I am not happy with what I have seen, this is not what I want,” Bordalás insisted.

“We lack office and we cannot grant what we grant”He said, adding that he has congratulated the “boys for their effort and reaction”, but that he has also conveyed what he did not like.

“The best thing was that when it seemed that the game was sentenced, it was not like that. It has a lot of merit, but this is the First Division and we have to be more reliable and forceful. Now we have the rush because of how the point was achieved and having turned the adverse result, but we must be realistic and the truth is that we have to improve, “he added.

It also recognized that 20 goals conceded in thirteen games are “many”.

“One of our first goals when we arrived was to curb defensive fragility and we have not achieved it yet,” he concluded.