Diego Boneta: "I'm not Luis Miguel", seeks to forget the singer

Diego Boneta recently addressed his experience playing Luis Miguel, the “mexican singer“He would seek to get rid of his most recent role on Netflix that has caused so much controversy:” No, I’m Luis Miguel, I’m Diego. “

The “actor“Diego Boneta, recently declared that he is willing for the public to go beyond this role, however, it is being difficult for him to get rid of his interpretation as him”Sun of Mexico“.

“It is the end of a stage”

The actor of tapes like “Rock of ages“with Tom Cruise, Diego BonetaHe began by remembering the beginning of his career, 20 years ago, when he was still very young.

Details that in other countries like Spain, he exemplified, are possibly unknown, so they might think that he would even become famous overnight after playing “Puerto Rican“.

The “former participant” of “FAMA code“reality in which Diego ventured from a young age, would reveal some of his experiences in the industry and about one of the characters that have catapulted him on television, leading him even to be confused with Luis Miguel himself, as revealed in a recent interview with El País.

The 30-year-old actor commented “I feel like I’m starting, it’s the end of a stage,” said Diego Andrés González Boneta.

Many of the now followers of the remembered actor of children’s soap operas like “Alebrijes or Rebujos“and” Misión SOS “, identify him as the original artist, he even stands out, for many it is Luis Miguel himself, the name by which he is referred to in various places.

They don’t even tell me I’m the new Luis Miguel. They tell me directly LuisMi or “Luis Miguel”, despite the fact that he was only the actor who gave him life in the biographical series.

Now, Diego Boneta although he points out, he wanted his role to be assumed by others, he seeks to leave it behind and continue on his way, to find his own recognition beyond the figure of “Sun of Mexico“:” I’m not Luis Miguel. I’m Diego, “he said.

The biographical series of Luis Miguel starred in its premiere on Netflix in 2018, it was on October 28 when the third and last season of fiction arrived, which was in charge of highlighting the good work of González Boneta, who today maintains a relationship with Renata Notni.

Likewise, the actor of juvenile novels such as “Rebel“, he remembers that from a very young age he grew up listening to Sting’s music, and on various occasions he went to see Luis Miguel in presentations at the National Auditorium.