12/18/2021 at 4:59 PM CET

Javier Calleja, Alavés coach, regretted the defeat against Rayo Vallecano and said that, despite the bad league dynamics that is bringing them closer to relegation, he is not concerned about his position, but the only important thing is to work to reverse the situation.

Rayo Vallecano beat Alavés (2-0) with two goals in the first half from Sergi Guardiola and Alejandro Catena.

“We came prepared so that they did not have spaces but game situations were found to link with Trejo and turn. Bad dynamics is not a question of attitude. I think that if someone has made a mistake it is me. Rayo has fast, dynamic players and what we were looking for was that they did not have spaces behind their backs, “Calleja said at a press conference.

“We have lacked more pressure on the ball, more forcefulness, and that has made us have doubts. We were still a bit fearful in the first half because in the second we competed well although we didn’t have the ability to score a goal, “he confessed.

Alavés’ next match will arrive next week against Villarreal. “We will see what happens in that meeting but the important thing is to work with more enthusiasm, faith and unity than ever.”

“The goal is permanence. At the moment we are out of the descent but we know that it will be very suffered. In my case I am not worried about my position. What matters to me is working to correct mistakes. The objective is permanence and we will fight to the end, “he concluded.