SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (October 20, 2021) – The Mexican superstar, four-division world champion and unified WBC / WBO / WBA Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez had a virtual training session on Wednesday, demonstrating his skills within days of his fight extremely anticipated in the 168-pound division against undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant taking place on Saturday, November 6, live on SHOWTIME PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo was in his gym in San Diego with his renowned coach and manager Eddy Reynoso during this Wednesday’s event, which was broadcast live on the SHOWTIME Boxing YouTube channel. Canelo and Plant seek to make history, as the winner of their contest will become the first undisputed champion in the history of the 168-pound division in the era of the four belts (click HERE to see the promo)

CANELO ÁLVAREZ

“I feel strong, and I am very excited. I just keep going day after day on my way to the fight. I am ready to make history on November 6th.

“Having so much resentment between (Plant and me) is something new for me. It’s very different from normal, and definitely the most animosity I’ve ever felt towards an opponent before a big fight.

“I stand firm with my prediction of a knockout before the eighth round. The opening rounds will be difficult, but the fight will progress and I will manage to get him out of there.

“I sent the message that I had to send at the press conference. I have nothing more to say to Plant. I only prepared to face him in the ring on November 6.

“The secret to the great relationship between Eddy and me is discipline. I am so mentally strong that that will be one of my advantages in this fight.

“I had never been involved with anything like what happened during that inaugural press conference between Caleb and me. It doesn’t matter if you sell more to the fight or not, the most vital thing is to be the undisputed (champion) on November 6.

“I’ve been in the ring for huge fights like this many times. The challenge will be for (Plant), who will face a fight of this magnitude for the first time. He will have to know how to control his emotions.

“I am a complete and versatile fighter from Eddy Reynoso’s school, capable of multitasking in the ring. I can move my waist, I can defend, I can be aggressive, I can counterattack, I can move my legs. Being a complete boxer is my duty. That’s one of the lessons I’ve learned under Eddy’s tutelage.

“Caleb is a good fighter. He has a good jab and is very agile. But it’s nothing that I haven’t seen before. I will simply use my skills and my experience to win the fight.

“I have achieved very important things in my career, this fight is one of the greatest of my career and it will be very important for both me and Mexico. One of the most important of my life. It means a lot to me.

“I do not intend to compare myself to other Mexican boxing legends. I just want to go out and fight and create my own legacy. I want to be considered one of the best of all time, along with those legends who fought before me ”.

EDDY REYNOSO, Canelo’s Coach and Manager

“We are very focused at the moment. Preparing for a fight of this magnitude is a very intense experience. We are looking forward to it, but in a good way heading to November 6. We only need to win a fight to achieve our highest goal.

“I don’t think there is a grudge with Caleb. We only focus on making history and continuing to grow so that all Mexicans around the world can feel proud of Canelo Álvarez.

“The keys to victory will be Canelo’s experience and heart. We must go out to face Caleb Plant, an intelligent opponent who has good technique and leg movement. Our obligation will be to pressure him from the start.

“Our approach is to make sure we show that Mexican boxing is number one. We will be leaving an immense mark on the sport if we can prevail and unify the division.

“This will be the most important fight of Canelo’s career. There is nothing greater than unifying a division, which is why we are training so hard.

“Today we had to do some waist, combinations and speed. As we get closer to the fight, we do things more carefully. “