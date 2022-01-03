01/02/2022

On at 18:48 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Audi) was disappointed after a special in which, like the vast majority of drivers, he accused the navigation problems at the penultimate checkpoint and, tired of criticizing this philosophy of the Dakar in recent years, he showed “very disappointed& rdquor ;.

“We have not been able, for me and many people we have not understood what was happening. How many people have been lost there? Either we are all very stupid or, in short – there are many Dakar already; I am very disappointed. If the Dakar wants to do it so, and that the second day of the race happens what happened, it is a shame, “he commented upon arriving at the camp after losing 2 hours 6 minutes and 55 seconds on the second day of competition.

“There was a point where I put the midpoint 10, and on that road instead of going to heading 10 sometimes it would go to heading 300. We thought it was wrong and we have been back and forth several times and there were countless cars, motorcycles and quads doing the same, “he continued in statements made to the media after his arrival at the finish line.

When questioned about the performance of Audi’s groundbreaking hybrid, Carlos Sainz He did not have the courage to answer and limited himself to a concise “little by little & rdquor ;. The Spanish was already the most critical since the last edition with navigation, leading the complaints against the philosophy of David castera, director of the Dakar.

“It is very difficult to interpret the format, the crossings, the directions & mldr; it was made to catch the co-drivers. What I think is that in this race it can’t be that everyone gets lost every day, it doesn’t make sense, it’s a little lottery and the brands bet on the lottery – that’s why in Spain we already have the Christmas lottery, “he said at the end of his participation in 2021, which finished in third place.