

So far, 12 injured have been reported, however, more updates are expected from the authorities.

Photo: CRISANTA ESPINOSA / . / .

A strong explosion was registered this Saturday in a house located in Mexico City, due to an accumulation of gas, as reported by the authorities through the social network Twitter.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City reported the unfortunate death of one person, so far.

We continue to coordinate actions for the attention of the emergency derived from the explosion registered in @AlcaldiaMHmx. Unfortunately, the death of one person has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/aW1iBhqiq3 – Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) November 13, 2021

Similarly, the firefighters who are on Lago Ammer Street, Pensil Norte, of the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office, reported that the house collapsed in its entirety.

In follow-up to the explosion on Lago Ammer street, Pensil Norte neighborhood, in @AlcaldiaMHmx, it is reported that a house collapsed in its entirety; we continue to work at the site. pic.twitter.com/RfHKpSoRbr – Official Mexico City Firefighters (@Bomberos_CDMX) November 13, 2021

For his part, the mayor of Miguel Idalgo, Mauricio Tabe, reported on the same social network as so far at least 12 injured people have been reported, of which 5 of them were transferred to hospital.

Added earlier than the area is cordoned off by the emergency services of the mayor’s office, firefighters and the government of Mexico. He asked the neighbors not to approach the place to avoid more injuries.

“I know that many people want to come to help, we thank them, but for the moment we ask them to allow the emergency bodies to do their work,” Tabe shared on Twitter, where he also assured that he would be informing about any update on the case.

So far 12 people have been injured by the explosion in the Pensil, 5 of them were taken to hospital. Personnel from the @GobCDMX, the National Guard and the Mexican Army have control of the area. pic.twitter.com/6sgEq9kkAu— Mauricio Tabe Echartea (@mauriciotabe) November 13, 2021

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed the death of one person: “They confirm the unfortunate death of a person due to the explosion in the Pensil neighborhood. The emergency bodies continue with the coordinated work in the place and support will be given to the families, ”he said.

Different local media that are present in the place have reviewed videos and images of the tragic event.

#Video #Cdmx A house collapsed after an explosion in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, which left at least four people injured, reported the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/687XfZRWsP— Diario El Mundo (@TuMundoADiario) November 13, 2021

#LET’S EXPAND ✍🏻 | There are 8 people injured so far after the explosion and collapse of a house in the Pensil Norte neighborhood in Miguel Hidalgo. Rescue work continues in the area ⬇️pic.twitter.com / UjTRSJh9g3— Synthesis newspaper (@SintesisMexico) November 13, 2021

More official information is expected in the next few hours.

You may also be interested in:

-VIDEO: The death toll rises to 58 after new clashes in Ecuador’s jail

-Mexico: Explosion of a Pemex gas pipeline left one dead and 15 injured

–VIDEOS: Fire in the Sonora market in Mexico left no victims to regret