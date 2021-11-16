They have been able to see some new renders of the next phone of the brand and it seems that they are going to opt for a new position of the cameras. New features of this new device have been known thanks to the leaks.

It seems that OnePlus Nord N20 5G phone is being prepared, which would be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord N10. Its objective would be to offer a mid-range phone that, thanks to a leak, now also has images that show us what the device would be like.

From 91mobiles, in collaboration with @OnLeaks (also known as Steve Hemmerstoffer), we can enjoy what the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will look like.

This new phone has a design that is far from its predecessor. Its appearance is more similar to that seen in some iPhones, with a flat frame and beveled edges that surround the screen. The power button is on the right of the screen, while the SIM card and volume would appear on the left.

OnePlus Nord N20 5GDimensions159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mmScreen6.43 inches AMOLEDProcessorSnapdragon 695 5G SoCFront camera16MPRear cameras48MP | 2 Mpx | 2MP ExtrasOn-screen fingerprint sensor

The audio jack would be 3.5mm, use USB Type-C, and have two microphones: a lower one, next to the speaker grill; and a superior one, for noise cancellation.

Would have a flat screen (I would leave aside the curved screen of other models of the brand), a small camera in its upper corner for selfies and three more lenses in its back.

These rear-facing cameras are divided into three sensors: a 48 Mpx main camera, a 2 Mpx lens and a third sensor of the same capacity. Your camera front would be 16 Mpx, to make video calls in addition to selfies.

They are accompanied by an LED flash and in the center of the back the brand logo. We can see how there is a design with dark tones, which make its distinctive color stand out in a lighter color.

Its size will be 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm where it will be accommodated a 6.43 inch screen with a larger bevel at the bottom than at the sides.

Too it will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which will be AMOLED. It will get its power from the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

From the source of the news it is said that these renders could also be those of the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G. So you have to take this information with a grain of salt.

A new batch of affordable phones from the OnePlus brand is coming. We do not have more details or specific dates, but if these images have come to light, it is that there is not much left for them to come to light.