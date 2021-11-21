This concept of conceptual network of buildings that would be able to absorb carbon from our atmosphere to meet the objectives in the fight against climate change.

The 26th United Nations conference on climate change (COP26) has given much to talk about, and in it there have been different proposals to make our planet much more sustainable, and one of them it is a skyscraper that could reign in all our cities in the future.

The team of Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM) has presented Urban Sequoia, a concept that seeks that buildings within an urban environment have the ability to absorb carbon at a high rate.

Although initially they have presented a prototype of high-rise buildings, their idea could be transferred to as many buildings of different sizes.

And it is that the construction sector is responsible for 40% of global carbon emissionso and that is why creating technologies in this sector that help to find a balance with the environment is essential for our future interests.

This project Urban sequoia It could be said that it is a conceptual network of buildings that absorb carbon from the surrounding atmosphere, betting on the minimization of materials, the capture of carbon, the use of biomaterials and the optimization of the design.

And it is that the material used in the construction of these future buildings would include bio-bricks, hemp, wood and bio-cement more sustainable than conventional materials such as steel and concrete.

What makes these buildings special is the absorption of carbon that occurs even after they have been built.

The creators claim that this proposal goes beyond achieving net zero as these buildings remove carbon through an alternative approach to design.

This first prototype presented reduces carbon emissions through the consumption of natural materials, and yet it is capable of absorbing 1000 t of carbon per year, which is equivalent to 48,500 trees.

However, algae and biomass could be cultivated from inside the building to turn them into biofuels for cars but also for heating.

The aim of the company is to construct several building complexes on a much larger scale, perhaps housing an entire city.

His idea is to make cities act like forests with various functions, thinking about their inherent characteristics, be they normal houses, schools, hospitals and even the pertinent office skyscrapers.