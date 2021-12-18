12/18/2021 at 12:00 CET

Pepa Caballero

If I were rich... the famous song began. And this is how you can feel if next December 22 your ticket from the Christmas lottery It is graceful with the Fat. Placed to dream, we have selected the following houses for sale in Barcelona, ​​worthy of a true millionaire. So that you get used to the idea …

Are you one of those who bake a turkey for Christmas? This kitchen is made for you

The house is located in one of the best areas of Canet de Mar and has high quality services and comfort.

Your kitchen, with a state-of-the-art design, invites you to make all the dishes and desserts for Christmas Eve dinner.

It has a handcrafted stone oasis-type pool with a waterfall and games of light to enjoy your moments of relaxation at any time of the day.

Savoring time in a villa with a cellar and all the comforts is, without a doubt, a good choice

Finding a house where time stops is not an easy task. This impressive 18th century farmhouse in the center of Castelar del Vallés meets all your expectations. Large cellar with access to an interior patio with access to the garage for 4 cars, dining room with fireplace, garden with swimming pool and covered summer area with barbecue and 7 rooms, 4 of which are suites. A great investment for a new millionaire.

Having a porch facing the sea is the dream of many, maybe you can make it come true

Magnificent villa with sea views and 5 minutes walk from the beach of Sant Pol de Mar.

It has a suite room with sea views, private terrace, fireplace, full bathroom, cherry wood built-in wardrobes and air conditioning.

The terrace is ideal to spend hours facing the sea at any time of the day. Highlights its garden and salt chlorination pool, pond with waterfall and water pump, cellar dug into the ground with air conditioning and chill out / reading / game room area.

Villa with all kinds of benefits, from teleworking to resting in a more than pleasant way

We go to Sant Pere de Ribes to find this magnificent home. What will we find in it? Well, from a space to work from home, to a living room with a reading area, through more than cozy bedrooms.

For the hours of rest the house has a swimming pool, a barbecue with a small kitchen, a bar and a wine cellar.

Villa with 10 bedrooms so that everyone can stay and enjoy your prize

In this house you will not know which of its 10 rooms you want to stay in, as they all have a spectacular design and decoration.

It has an infinity pool heated with sea salt water, a fronton court, a gym with its own hydromassage shower, a large game room with an American villar, a barbecue and a wine cellar.

Spectacular house in the Pedralbes neighborhood

This unfurnished villa has the highest qualities. Its exclusive design is evident throughout the house.

The spacious rooms range from huge walk-in closets to oversized lounges.

The house has a security gate, elevator, disco, wine cellar and a large service and laundry area. In addition, it has a swimming pool with a wooden paved part.

