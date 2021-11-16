11/16/2021 at 18:03 CET

They are not going to get an iota of euphoria out of Aritz Elustondo (Beasain, 27 years old). The youth squad, one of the team’s captains and a reference in recent seasons, is not to appear on the covers. They don’t get too much out of him either, taking into account that among his teammates there are names like Oyarzabal, Merino, Silva or Isak. They do not take him out, nor does he care.

For Beasain, it is better to make a team, forget that Real Sociedad is leading and focus each and every one of their efforts on today and, perhaps at most, tomorrow. It is worth nothing beyond. That is why he ‘does not care’ to be one of the captains of the surprising leader of the League at this point in the season. That condition speaks almost above for SPORT. He prefers to chat at length about how the club has grown over the years, his style of play, the intensity in training and, above all, Imanol and Zubieta.

Question: I suppose that as leader of the League to train, you are happier, right?

Answer: (Laughs) Well that’s something you say. We always come with the desire and the illusion to train well, to prepare well for the games. Now we have had the weekend of rest due to the international break, but we are already fully focused on the game against Valencia, which is the next one. We go day by day.

Q: Undisputed holder of the leader of the League, you have already played 15 games this season, one of the captains, your team is the third least fit in the entire league & mldr; And yet the covers are always taken by others. Are you and the centrals especially undervalued?

A: Well, I don’t think so. Yes it is true that there are others who make a difference, but here we are all a team. For the Silva, Merino, Oyarzabal and company to be decisive at the top, the rest of us need to be there, being a team. We all defend and we all attack in the way we play with Imanol. Eleven who play, those who enter from the bench and those who remain without playing. Let’s all get together. What you have said is important, we are managing to defend well, with some games where we have managed to keep a clean sheet and of course we get part of the credit, but this is everyone’s job. Being reliable at the back also allows those at the top to make a difference later.

Q: What is the Real for Aritz? In interviews we hear you speak almost more as a fan than as a player & mldr;

A: Well, for me it is everything. I have always been a fan of this team, ever since my father took me to watch the games. I remember always going with him, but not only to see the Real. With my father I also went to see the meetings of the Beasain, the village team. I arrived at the quarry of the Real Sociedad in cadets and from there I have gone up to the first team. Being here, also being captain, is a dream that every Zubieta player has, but few achieve. From fan to Real player, you will say & mldr;

Q: If you were still that fan now, would you dream of being a league champion?

A: Dreaming man can always dream, and even more the hobby. We are not going to deny that. But we are at this stage of the season, there is still a world ahead and we can only think about going game by game. In addition, it is not only the league, we are also competing in the Copa del Rey and the Europa League and we want to go as far as possible. We know that it is not easy at all.

Q: Dealing with pressure shouldn’t be either

A: Now there is more talk about us, but no pressure. The team knows what it has to do, what it wants to play at, putting pressure on the rival, always having the ball, being the protagonists. We are clear that we must go week by week. We are leaders with 28 points, but at this point it is the least.

Q: But you have to admit that these players give in order to dream, right?

A: The team has known what they are playing for a long time and the club has managed to keep the bulk of the squad the same in recent months, with the same coach who knows the house. In addition, many players come from the grassroots, with values ​​and a style of play with which the club has worked a lot in recent years. A great job is also being done in attracting talent, as players have been signed who are showing to perform at a high level. The quarry and the success in the transfers are being key in the success of the Real.

Q: You have become an attractive team, not only for football fans but the players see the club as a place to grow and a lot. Isak’s case, for example …

A: Yes, it is clear. The team has been playing very well in recent years, with a very defined style, and the club is managing to establish that idea of ​​the game. This makes soccer players attracted to playing here and, above all, staying here for a long time …

Q: Tell us a little about that club idea

Well, it is about a philosophy, about how the club wants its players to play, with a touch game, to always go out with the ball played, to play very well both inside and out, that the goalkeeper is the one who starts the games. plays & mldr; The Royal Society has been working on the same idea for a long time, an idea that they follow from the pre-youngest, to the subsidiary and through the female. It is no coincidence that the Real Sociedad teams play a good game and are achieving many sporting successes. The subsidiary rose to Second in a spectacular ascent, the C the same, the female is competing head-to-head with Barça for the leadership & mldr; This is all a great job that is done from the club.

Q: Imanol I suppose you will have a lot to say & mldr; You can see that you put a cane

A: The technician is heavily to blame for the success. Yes, he kills us, the training sessions are very intense. In the end, you play as you train and we give everything in the sessions and then arrive in top form at the games. He is demanding, but then he is also close and the fact that he has already led many games in the First Division is helping us. Imanol studies the rivals very well and based on that we work on how we should play them. If the opponent starts with a 4-4-2, a 4-3-3, a 3-5-2 & mldr; Depending on how the opposite unfolds we have different nuances in our game.

Q: But they don’t always keep the same roadmap

A: It is true, this year we have also evolved. The team now cares less about ‘throwing’ a ball in the middle and starting the plays there. It is becoming more and more difficult to win games, the rivals already know you and this season there have been games that we have won by leaving a clean sheet. At the beginning of last season, for example, we were winning by bigger results, perhaps playing a better game, but this year it is costing more.

Q: Remiro in a recent interview assured that his figure is essential for the offensive game that the team and the club in general want to do. When you went through the quarry, did you already work in that sense? In a game clearly touch or has it been in recent years when it has exploded?

A: I think the club has been betting on this way of playing for many years. It’s not just Remiro anymore, Matt (Ryan) also knows that he has to go out with the ball played. For us it is very important and yes, when I was in the quarry, the goalkeepers already had to be good with their feet. For our game it is key that this is the case and that is why it is so important to have the quarry that we have. The same style that we try to implant in the first team is also played there.

Q: If the goalkeeper has to have a good foot, the center-back must be almost a midfielder

A: Yes, we are almost always the first option for our goalkeepers and we always try to go out with the ball played. Although it is true that, as has been seen, we do not have problems in looking for the somewhat more advanced free man, it is something that we work on in training as well and, again, depending on how the rival presses and what system he can use. It is not the same that they press you with two than with three tips & mldr; We work on all of this in training, of course.

Q: But don’t forget your ‘function’

A: Of course not. Despite always playing many meters from the goalkeeper, we also know how to defend in a low block. There are games where the rival can lock you up and you must know how to be to protect your goal. We do not forget about that. In training we work very well with tilts, lateral centers and any type of situation that could compromise us defensively.

Q: A coach who knows the house and a club that clearly bets on the people of the house. How important is Zubieta in this Royal Society?

A: Well, a lot, you just need to see the template to appreciate how important it is. Real Sociedad has always been characterized by having many people from the quarry in its first team and combining it with some signings that help grow the club. From Zubieta we are seeing people with a high level arrive and, in addition, the incorporations that we are having are working very well.

Q: Now comes Valencia, Monaco, Espanyol, Real Madrid, PSV and Betis. Is it a litmus test to see how far this team can go or is it just six games?

A: Well, it’s more like nine, until the end of December. We get a calendar after the break full of games, which we will play almost every three days. But I am going to continue betting on the same formula: game by game. It is what has made us get here, that more is said about us and so we will continue.