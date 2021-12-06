IMG, the world’s leading sports, events, media and fashion company, announced this Monday that it has reached an agreement with Super Slam Ltd and its subsidiaries to buy the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and the Acciona Open golf tournament in Spain.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, as long as the ATP, WTA and regulatory bodies give their approval.

The Mutua Madrid Open, one of the nine ATP Masters 1000s and the four mandatory WTA 1000 events, will become part of IMG’s list of most important tennis tournaments, including the Miami Open and other ATP and WTA events.

“The Mutua Madrid Open will be a great addition to our portfolio of global events and to the tennis business, which will now feature two of the three mandatory combined events on both tracks, “said Sam Zussman, Co-President of Media and Events for IMG.

Through the acquisition, Madrid Trophy Promotion SLU (MTP), the Spanish entity that manages the tournament will become part of IMG, and the general director of MTP and director of the tournament, Gerard Tsobanian, will become Senior Vice President of Events of IMG tennis.

Tsobanian and his team will continue to supervise the day-to-day running of the Mutua Madrid Open as part of IMG’s global tennis events division led by Gavin Forbes.

The 20th anniversary edition of the tournament will be held next year from April 26 to May 8 at the Caja Mágica in Madrid, Spain.

Also the Acciona Open of Spain

MTP also manages the European Tour Acciona Open de España golf tournament, which the IMG golf events division will support.

Founded in 1912, the Acciona Open de España (formerly the Spanish Open) is a tournament rich in history that usually takes place in October at the Villa de Madrid Country Club and is broadcast to more than 120 countries.

Since Endeavor’s acquisition of IMG in 2014, the company has enhanced the Miami Open into a world-class showcase featuring the best of tennis, food, art and entertainment.

In 2019, IMG moved the tournament to Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and global entertainment destination, which annually welcomes more than 350,000 fans and boasts one of the largest broadcast audiences outside of Grand Slams and Tours. Finals.