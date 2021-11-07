

Henry Ruggs III faces up to 40 years in prison.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

The authorities revealed the identity of the young driver who died in the accident involving former NFL player Henry Ruggs III. It is about an immigrant who was close to obtaining her US citizenship.

Tina Tintor, 23, was brought to the United States as a baby. His family had managed to escape from Serbia, a country devastated by war, according to his friends and family.

A New York Post report notes that Tintor died by fire with his golden retriever, Max, early Tuesday morning after his Toyota RAV4 was hit by Ruggs, who was driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at more than 156 miles per hour.

The woman had lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby, a lawyer for the family said, at a time when there was an exodus of refugees fleeing the Yugoslav wars.

“He was about to get his (US) citizenship, and everything was going well.”said Bojana Filipovic, a childhood friend of the young victim.

She said that Tintor liked to walk her dog Max at night and they used to walk together.

Filipovic told KLAS-TV that Tintor’s mother called her Tuesday morning, crying and asking if she knew where her daughter was.

“He was supposed to wake up at 7 am to do his chores, but he never came home with his dog,” Filipovic said.

Videos posted on Twitter showed the horror that the mortal victim of the crash that involved the former NFL player would have experienced, who was devastated watching what happened.

My prayers and heart goes out to the lady and who lost her innocent life due to drunk driving I feel so bad for Henry Ruggs as a black man who just got drafted in football a year ago they are not about to spare him and I feel so sorry he’s only 22 and he’s the same age 23.🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SJ7FO27iJc – DavionTheRealAries (@ KYNGDavion20) November 4, 2021

The report adds that Tony Rodríguez, a motorist who stopped to help, told KTNV-TV that he tried to cut Tintor’s seat belt, but failed. Another person tried to use the fire extinguisher.

“Everything we tried just didn’t work out,” he said. “The seat belt was on, the airbags were in the middle and the door was jammed.”

Ruggs faces 40 years in prison for the mishap.