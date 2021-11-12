

THE DEA managed to capture an exemplary immigrant who made money thanks to drug trafficking.

Photo: Eric Kayne / .

Relatives and friends of Sergio Iván Blas alias “El Chaparro” saw him with great admiration for quickly achieving the American dream: luxuries, cars and lots of money.

According to Univision through the social network Facebook the Mexican immigrant shared photographs where he could be seen eating in fancy restaurants or posing next to a super car.

In one of those images, someone close to him asked “Well, how do you do?” to which Sergio Iván Blas replied “Working every day.”

The image, which is entitled “Christmas Gift”, is striking because it can be seen posing next to a blue GMC Sierra truck with giant wheels.

And yes, he got that truck by working, but in a drug distribution network.

According to the anti-narcotics agents, on October 19 they mounted a surveillance operation at an Indiana airport with the aim of finding out what was the objective of a private plane with registration XA-UFF that was transporting a single passenger; the DEA then learned that the plane arrived from Toluca, Mexico.



According to the aforementioned media, two weeks later the same private jet returned to Indiana from Toluca and refueled in Houston, Texas. This time Several people got out of the air vehicle and took out two black bags, two suitcases and a giant suitcase that they had to go down between more than one person.

The passengers went to a hotel in downtown Chicago, Illinois, where two undercover agents were already waiting for them. who found 44 pounds of drug. That same day at night the police made a transit stop where they seized about 177 pounds of cocaine.

The driver, Rodrigo Jiménez Pérez, agreed to cooperate with the DEA and provided his cell phone where there was evidence to locate his boss, Sergio Iván Blas.

It was up to on November 4, the police managed to arrest “El Chaparro” while he was driving a car in Indianapolis and when questioned, he confessed that he had been collecting money related to drug trafficking for between four and five months.

The DEA assured in an affidavit that Blas told them that the money came from the sale of marijuana, since this is how the money that reached his hands smelled.

