

Immigrant who died in the accident caused by Henry Ruggs III was nowhere to be received from his residence.

Photo: Henry Ruggs III / .

Tina Tintor, 23, died on the night of Tuesday, November 2, in a tragic accident involving the American football player Henry Ruggs III who rammed her car, a luxurious Chevrolet Corvette, against that of the young immigrant, a Toyota Rav4.

Official reports have revealed that the professional gamer violated traffic rules that prohibit exceeding the alcohol allowed in Nevada and that it even exceeded them.

Henry Ruggs III, as well as his girlfriend Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was also injured from this crash., who are known to have attempted to rescue Tina Tintor from the flames of the fire, however, the seat belt could not be deactivated, the driver’s door was locked, and airbags complicated the rescue.

My prayers and heart goes out to the lady and who lost her innocent life due to drunk driving I feel so bad for Henry Ruggs as a black man who just got drafted in football a year ago they are not about to spare him and I feel so sorry he’s only 22 and he’s the same age 23.🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SJ7FO27iJc – DavionTheRealAries (@ KYNGDavion20) November 4, 2021

A close friend of Tina Tintor, Bojana Filipovic, with whom she was hours before she died, revealed to Fox 5 in Las Vegas that the young woman’s life was fine: “He was about to get his US citizenship and everything was going well.”

It also pointed out that every night they went for a walk with their dogs and talked about the future and even going to Serbia together one day.

“She would give you a shoulder to support you and she would always slap you if you did something wrong. I wish I could say ‘goodbye’ and see you in the next life, “said Bojana Filipovic.

Tina Tintor was born in Serbia, but her family escaped to the United States And since baby he grew up in Las Vegas; After a long legal process, the young woman was about to receive her US citizenship, which had her very excited.

The player for The Las Vegas Raiders, the team that Henry Ruggs III played for, fired him hours before he appeared before a Las Vegas judge who set a $ 150,000 bond pending the filing of charges for driving under the alcohol influences resulting in death and reckless driving. His next court date will be November 10.

It may interest you: