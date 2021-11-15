In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This watch will notify you of the movements of your children when they move from places you know and you can make calls thanks to its integrated SIM.

If the safety of your children is above all, surely you have seen or read about smart watches for children. Similar to the smartwatch, watches that we adults use are more focused on the location and contact between parents and children.

imoo Z6 is a smart watch for kids with a parenting app that will give you detailed information on where you are, plus alerts and other options at a reduced price. Now it can be found on sale on Amazon for 185.99 euros.

Smartwatch focused on children with GPS location, camera to make video calls and audio calls from the application for parents.

At the design level, it is a relatively large watch but perfect for a child’s wrist. What’s more has a sporty design to go more unnoticed.

It has real-time GPS location that can be viewed from the application used by parents. It is from this application where you can make calls. The watch will need a SIM card to connect to the internet.

It includes two cameras, one to make video calls and one to take some photos. But this camera is mainly used to make video calls from its app.

From the application you can control the settings of the imoo Z6 watch. For example notify you when leaving a safe area, such as the area of ​​the school or where you live.

Incoming calls can be filtered, choosing secure numbers from which calls can be received. It also includes a class mode, in which distractions are eliminated while it is school hours.

This watch for children with GPS to locate them at any time can be obtained on Amazon with a 15% discount. imoo Z6 now only costs 185.99 euros.

