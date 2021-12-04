

Waukesha police say they are trying to avoid an episode similar to Surfside, Florida.

A six-story condo building in Waukesha, Wisconsin, had to be evacuated Thursday by about 65 people. after engineers discovered that the structure is in a threat of imminent collapse, reported the authorities.

The Horizon West condominium building, owned by 48 unit owners, had to be cleared by police and firefighters at night after receiving the engineering report, which noted that its structural columns were compromised.

“We are trying to avoid a FloridaWaukesha Police Lt. Kevin Rice said of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, which killed nearly 100 people.

Waukesha officials noted that they work in conjunction with the Waukesha Salvation Army to help families find housing; Meanwhile, two properties near Horizon West were also evacuated for allegedly being in the collapse zonereported the Journal Sentinel.

A neighbor named Vanessa Terrazas told The Associated Press that this evacuation only increases the stress in the community, referring to the tragedy that devastated the city when Darrell Brooks ran over dozens of people, killing six of them: “How much more can Waukesha take right now? ” He asked himself.

For her part, Jacqueline Gonzales, whose father lives in the building, waited for her father to return from a Bible study in a church so she could tell him about the situation at the condo.

“I don’t even know if he knows he won’t have a home when he comes back from Bible study,” Gonzales said. “He has nothing at the moment.

History of blight on the Horizon West

According to a statement sent by Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly to FOX 6, the city has had a long history with the Horizon West condo in the last year and a half.

The statement indicates that in June 2020, Residents reported complaints of structural problems on balconies, so they were ordered corrected, and the condo association made multiple attempts to place contractors.

In October 2021, the balconies were ordered to be taken down and some structural deficiencies were discovered in the frame and columns.

Recently, on November 30, a structural engineer noticed deficiencies in the building’s load-bearing structure.

Finally, this Thursday, December 2, the decision was made to evacuate people immediately by informing about the danger that residents could experience.

That is why the Waukesha Salvation Army provided 23 rooms for those affected by the evacuation, FOX 6 reported.

“We understand the impact this has on the families that are being affected. for this decision, but public safety is of the utmost importance, ”the police stressed.

