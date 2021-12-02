Mark B. Richardson from Bancor Network, was on stage at Dcentral Miami to speak and discuss the impermanent losses on Uniswap v3. Impermanent loss is a popular concept when it comes to automated market makers (AMMs) like Uniswap. As a provider of liquidity, your position may decline in value against any of the assets.

In this sense, Richardson mentioned that the recent launch of Uniswap v3 has popularized the concept of leveraged liquidity provision in which the trading range in which liquidity is provided is reduced. And a higher degree of capital efficiency is achieved by eliminating unused collateral.

Such leverage increases the commissions earned, but also increases the risk assumed. That is, the IL or impermanent loss, have an impact on the profits of users as a provider of liquidity. And, for this, Richardson briefly explained the importance of knowing what liquidity pools are. Explaining that they are a solution that arises from the need to exchange different cryptocurrencies in a decentralized and automatic way.

He also explained that for a financial market to function properly, the figure of Market makers is needed. In other words, identities that provide liquidity so that operations are executed without interruption. And, in the case of liquidity pools, users are in charge of providing said liquidity to the market.

Mark B. Richardson of Bancor Network in Dcentral Miami

What are Impermanent losses in Uniswap v3?

Now, as explained by the expert, the impermanent loss is the theoretical loss of capital between the value of an asset if it had been held, for example, in a wallet. And, the value of that same asset if the user wanted to withdraw it from the liquidity pool. In simple words, this occurs when the price of one of the tokens rises or falls relative to the other. It is known this way because until the assets are withdrawn it is not permanent.

Impermanent loss is known as “a silent killer in the industry” as it is difficult for users to notice. The value of a user’s holdings in a liquidity pool can increase if compound tokens increase in price, creating the illusion of profit. However, compared to simply buying and holding staked assets in contributed amounts, the user may still be incurring losses without even noticing.

Through his technical explanation, Richardson commented that Uniswap launched its version 3 in March 2021, which popularized and industrialized the concept of leveraged or concentrated liquidity. “Uniswap V3 is a clever reengineering of the concept of leveraged liquidity, but it is not the seminal example. Its predecessors include the invariant stableswap introduced by Curve Finance v1 and the amplified liquidity of Bancor v2.0 ».

He added that impermanent loss (“IL”) in a concentrated liquidity framework is complex. Since you have to deal with the leverage introduced, while taking into account the IL outside the range that does not exist in traditional AMS.

He also said that Uniswap v3 generates the highest commissions of any automated market maker (AMM) today. But the impermanent losses outweigh those earned commissions.

Higher profitability in HOLD

Through a sustained explanation in graphics, he indicated that his main conclusion is that, in general, and for almost all the sample groups that he previously analyzed in an investigation, both the minimum and real IL exceed the commissions obtained during the investigated period. . In other words, the average liquidity provider (‘LP’) in the Uniswap v3 ecosystem has been financially hurt by their choice of activities. And, it would have been more profitable to simply keep your assets (“HODLing”).

He noted that there are inherent risks in providing liquidity to Uniswap V3. The pools studied represented 43% of all Uniswap v3 liquidity at the time of the investigation. In total, the analyzed pools generated $ 199 million in commissions from $ 108.5 billion in trading volume from May 5 to September 20, 2021.

During that time period, those pools suffered $ 260 million in impermanent losses, representing $ 60 million in net total losses.

Importantly, this conclusion appears to be broadly applicable. He explained that they have collected evidence that both inexperienced retail users and sophisticated professionals experience a comparable struggle to make a profit with this model, with the exception of “flash LPs” (also known as “just-in-time” or “liquidity providers”). JITs that provide liquidity for a single block, to absorb commissions from upcoming trades, and then eliminate your position instantly.

Automated market makers

As we mentioned earlier, in May 2021, Uniswap released its latest version of the protocol, Uniswap v3, which emphasizes the concept of concentrated liquidity. In Uniswap v3, for each of the pools, the trading area is segmented into specific price ranges and the price ranges and liquidity providers can freely choose the price range in which they want their liquidity to be active.

Therefore, Uniswap v3 can achieve significantly less slippage with the same level of liquidity provided. Assuming the trading volume follows the slippage of the liquidity provided, and on the reasonable assumption that the trading volume continues the slippage, you can also achieve a significantly higher level of commissions per unit of liquidity provided.

However, these higher commissions are not free, and this is often ignored: liquidity leverage not only expands profits and amplifies returns, but also the risks associated with those returns.

In this case, the trade-off is that to increase commission levels, liquidity providers must also be exposed to higher IL levels. The expert revealed that 49.5% of liquidity providers in Uniswap v3 have incurred negative returns from impermanent losses (IL). He also ended by alerting all users who are considering providing liquidity in Uniswap v3. And he invited attendees to learn more details of everything explained completely free of charge, by contacting him through Twitter.

