

Joshua Kimmich will not play again this year due to the consequences of covid-19.

Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / . / .

The German international and versatile Bayern Munich player, Joshua Kimmich will miss the remainder of 2021 after being a victim of the consequences left by the covid-19, a virus that kept him on the team’s disabled list during the month of November, fulfilling the respective quarantine that ended this Wednesday.

Kimmich, who has not yet been vaccinated against covid-19, suffers “mild pulmonary infiltrations” that prevent him from rejoining the team’s training sessions and therefore, he will miss the next three league games before the break for the Christmas holidays.

“I’m fine and I’m glad I finished the quarantine”, said the player himself, through the Bayern website, which also reported that he will continue to be absent.

The Kimmich case has raised controversy in Germany, after the player declared that he was not vaccinated and claim to have doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine or possible contraindications.

In full controversy over these statements, which deserved criticism from the federal government for coinciding with a strong upturn in cases and successive calls to be vaccinated, the midfielder was quarantined after it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person.

On November 24, he tested positive for covid-19 and was low for league matches, as well as for the Champions League, after having also been out of three calls as an international.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, stopped paying your salary on the days when you have not been able to play due to quarantine, according to the current German regulation for the unvaccinated.

The federal government it is proposed to implement mandatory vaccination by February next year, while the campaigns to motivate the population to be immunized continue.

Approximately 69% of German citizens have the complete guideline, a lower percentage than other countries of the European Union (EU).

From Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new executive it is about activating vaccinations for both those who have not yet received even the first dose as of those who should go for the soda, for having already passed six months since the second.

