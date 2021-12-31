The turn of the year in the NBA It always brings renewed illusions and the expectations that are set for 2022 are enormous. The league is in one of the best moments in its entire history when it comes to sports competition, with a tremendous equality between very ambitious projects and emerging young franchises that want to be alternatives to the established power. There is not only a pulse to win the ring, but also to break historical records individually and collectively. Lebron James and his role as a prophet in Los angeles lakers, the Big 3 of Brooklyn nets or the return of the Splash Brothers in Golden state warriors are some of the most interesting aspects to follow in this new year.

1. Can Lebron James enlarge his legend by compensating for the flaws of the Los Angeles Lakers

The King has a major challenge ahead of him if he wants to win back a ring, in a squad clearly unbalanced and punished by the turnovers of a Westbrook unable to generate positive collective dynamics, and a Davis who does not confirm his star role.

2. Will the Brooklyn Nets get the ring by offsetting the bet on the Big 3?

The recruiting of Durant, Harden and Irving has been one of the most ambitious moves of recent times in the NBA and it has not started well at all. Last year only KD performed at the expected level, and the controversy of the vaccination with Irving and Harden’s poor physical condition are weighing on the project. Everything will depend on how the year starts.

3. Will international talent continue to advance in their dominance of the NBA?

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic are called to dominate the league; the first two know what it is to be an MVP and, in the case of the Greek, they are eagerly seeking to revalidate the ring. Great challenges and possibilities for glory contemplate this poker of talents.

4. Can the Splash Brothers beat the Phoenix Suns in the Wild West showdown?

Few things more hopeful and exciting than the return of Klay Thompson to the league are contemplated for this 2022. Seeing the Splash Brothers play together again could be the total revolution of the league and the definitive accolade to think that these Warriors can beat a Phoenix Suns who aspire to dominate the Western Conference.

5. How will the league’s young and exciting projects unfold?

The Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls are performing at a much better level than expected and could generate a tremendous earthquake in the league, blowing up any type of forecast, if they are able to take another step in their aspirations and level.