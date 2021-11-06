After the dismissal of the manager of the Tigers of Aragua, Luis Ugueto, with just ten games played, we show you all those who have held that position in the Bengali team in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) since 2014.

Since 2014, a good number of managers have passed through the Tigres de Aragua dugout, having names such as Luis Sojo, Carlos Garcia, Eduardo Pérez among others.

In the 2014-2015 season, the Bengali team had the participation as manager of the legendary Venezuelan player Luis Sojo, who was dismissed after registering a 2-8 record in 10 number games that for the Tigres organization were not to his liking and Sojo was pushed aside and replaced by Carlos Subero.

Eduardo Pérez was chosen for the 2015-2016 season, in which Pérez reached the LVBP title with the Tigres de Aragua team beating the Navegantes del Magallanes and cutting the Bengali championship drought.

Pérez, was ratified as manager for the following season 2016-2017 but after a series of bad results where they had lost seven of ten games played, they decided to dispense with their services and hire an old acquaintance, a certain Buddy Bailey who had guided them in the 2002 and 2014 championships.

For 2017-2018, Bailey was fired despite playing the playoffs, he was removed from his position to make way for Carlos García who could not straighten the course of the Tigers in the attempt to enter the semifinal.

In the 2018-2019 season, Ramón Hernández took charge of the team, who was dismissed at the end of the fifth week of that season, with Hernández at the helm, the Tigres only won 10 of 24 games played that placed them in the seventh box, being replaced by Oscar “Cachi” Salazar.

Clemente Álvarez assumed the reins of the Tigres for the 2019-2020 season, with a record of 11 wins and 16 defeats, the Bengali management dispensed with Álvarez’s services and appointed Carlos Colmenares as interim, to end that season Barbaro was appointed Gerbey as the manager of the Aragonese team.

Last season in its “bubble” format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reins were assumed by Luis Ugueto and in the middle of the third week of the 2021-2022 season he was dismissed leaving a negative global record of 20-30, to replace him Clemente Álvarez was appointed to make a second career manager appearance for the Tigres de Aragua.

In the last eight seasons, the Tigres de Aragua have seen six managers parade.