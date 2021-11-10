The Mexican Arch League of the Pacificand near the conclusion of his first half where so far great performances have been carried out from the box.

This is why, as we do with batters, we bring you some leaders in pitching.

Elián Leyva continues with extraordinary PCL

The Antillean pitcher continues to show that he seeks to reach the Triple Crown as in previous seasons. Leyva is right now the tournament leader in ERA with just one clean allowed 37 innings allowing him to post a formidable 0.24 ERA.

This performance makes one forget his poor image left last year when he was hit comfortably in the ten innings he pitched.

Behind the Cuban is 36-year-old left-hander Orlando Lara in his tenth season on Aztec soil. Lara has so far only allowed four clears in 32 innings of work.

We bring you the pitchers of the Week ⭐️ presented by @Salsa_Huichol 🌶️ Elián Leyva remains intractable on the mound without allowing a run, he won 1️⃣ game and struck out 4️⃣ rivals Jordan Kipper won 2️⃣ games and struck out 1️⃣0️⃣ rivals Congratulations 👏🏻! # LigaARCO⚾️ pic.twitter.com/c3AB0E67gM – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 1, 2021

Luís Escobar and Arturo López the most strikeouts since the Yaquis

After having made six appearances on the box, Luís Escobar is the top strikeout in the league. Mexican Arc League of the Pacific. The Yaquis’ right-hander from Obregón in his first season already has 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings while he has only given away nine tickets.

For his part, Arturo López closely follows his teammate with his 32 fans in just 35 innings and is still looking to reach his sixth season with 40 or more strikeouts.

From the box the hardest worker

One of the candidates for Best Pitcher last week is the pitcher with the most innings worked so far this season. The southpaw of the Naranjeros Juan Pablo Oramas He has already worked 41 innings in just seven outings to the box where he has also struck out 30 and scored 19 earned runs.

Jake Sánchez and Fernando Salas in full fight for the leadership in saves

With twelve exits already the closer of the Eagles Jake Sanchez He has become an insurance of victory for his team by participating in 10 successes of his team, one victory and nine saves. The right-hander also has great effectiveness by only allowing one clean in 12 innings.

Close to Sanchez, the closer of the Naranjeros Fernando Salas with his eight points for games saved. The 36-year-old right in this way already boasts 40 saves in his time at LAMP.

León leads Lara and Leyva

The pitcher of the Mayos Carlos de Leon He has become a true surety of success by recording five victories in his first six outings to the mound that have led him to lead this fundamental department in the first part of the tournament.

The left handed Orlando lara and the Antillean Elian Leyva they follow each performance of Carlos in his endeavor to take the lead from him.