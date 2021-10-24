There are certain Windows services that we can consider unnecessary or at least extremely little used, that if we deactivate them we can achieve greater performance in the Microsoft operating system. Let’s see what they are and how to do it.

It is clear that the operating system is the most important software on a computer and the one that will set the tone in everything related to the proper functioning of all the tasks that we do with it.

Both Windows 10 and the new Windows 11 have a multitude of services that are not entirely necessary, based on what we are going to use the computer for.

Something that we must be very clear about and that we want to clarify, first of all, is that what we are going to tell you carries its dangerousness with respect to the operating system, especially if you don’t know exactly what you are doing.

By this we mean that if we are not sure what a particular process does, it is best to leave it as it is. In the face of the slightest doubt, we must not touch it.

Once we have all this clear, we are going to see where we can enter and how to do it to limit certain tasks that may be unnecessary for us and that will make the performance of the system greater.

Let’s start with the small tutorial to be able to activate or deactivate services. It is a similar method in both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Let’s go into msconfig

The first thing we are going to see is the System configuration, a section of Windows where we can configure various aspects of Windows startup and startup services.

It’s as simple as opening the window Run pressing the keys Windows + R, to then write msconfig and click on To accept.

Once we are in the System Configuration we will see several tabs, of which we will be specifically interested in two of them:

Services: It is the place where all the services that Windows has are marked, indicating the name of this, from which manufacturer it comes and then the State in which it is located. If some of these services we consider that we can do without them, we only have to uncheck them. Windows startups: in this tab we see how it takes us to the Task Manager, which we will talk about right now, but it is convenient to know that you can also enter from here.

Task Manager

Not that Task Manager is very effective at killing processes, as it does, but only in the moment. Then they are active again.

To enter we only have to carry out these steps:

We press at the same time CTRL + Shift + ESC and automatically the Task Manager. Now that we are inside we will see that in the tab Processes all those that are in operation will be seen, knowing how much they occupy the CPU, the memory, the disk and the network. If any of these processes is occupying too much of the CPU, memory or disk, we can always delete it by marking it and then pressing Finalize, button that is at the bottom right.

This process only works at the moment, that is, when we start the computer or the software, the process will be operational again.

The last tab says Services, a section that we will see independently in the next point, although it is good for you to know that you can also enter from here.

Disable Services

These types of services are different from those we saw in the previous case, since in the case that we are going to see now, the Windows internals will be seen along with all the others, knowing those that are deactivated, those that run automatically or those that depend on a manual step.

The way to access is really simple:

We must write in the search part of the Windows taskbar (the magnifying glass in the case of Windows 11) the following: services.msc and we execute it with Administrator. Once inside we will see a series of services which we can manage in different ways. Pressing a Double click on top of any Service that we know and that we want to manage it. In the window that is launched right now we must be attentive to the part where it says Startup type, where we can manage it by putting it in Automatic, Manual or Disabling it. In the case that concerns us today it is clear that, as long as we know very well what we do, we will click on To disable.

In this way, the Service will not only stop at this time, but when Windows starts, it will no longer be operational.

This means that it will not work again in Windows until we re-enable it.

Using everything you have been able to read, in addition to the video, you will already know how to disable or disable Windows processes if you are not going to need it and thus achieve greater performance.

We cannot forget to remind you again that all this must be done knowing which tasks we disable, since otherwise it can be a fatal error in some case.