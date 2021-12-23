12/23/2021 at 18:52 CET

The number 19921, coinciding with the date of start of the volcanic eruption on La Palma, has not been awarded in the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery.

As tradition indicates, misfortunes, and if they are natural catastrophes, even more so, they are fetish numbers for lottery players.

And this year it has had that appeal, with permission from the storm Filomena or some ephemeris related to the covid pandemic, 19921, which was sold a few days later in the two administrations around the country that had this number, one in Valencia and another in Terrassa.

The luck that eluded 19921 did have those who bought ten tenths of 42,833, sold in administration number 1 of The Palm. This number corresponds to one of the fourth prizes of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw.

The owner of this administration, Ricardo Cobiella, has indicated to . that “I felt it in the environment“That this year a prize fell on the island, affected for more than three months by a volcanic eruption. Specifically, the ten-tenths of the 42,833, awarded a total of 200,000 euros, were sold at the window.

He assures that the sale of lottery, both in person and online, has increased this year due to the volcanic eruption and therefore asks the winners of the prize to invest it on the island of La Palma. “Now just giving a tenth is a joy, so dispatching a whole series, more,” said the lottery who inherited this administration from his father.