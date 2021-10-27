10/27/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

The former director general of the Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, gave the keys to the success of the German team during their time at the club. The hegemony of the Bavarians in the Bundesliga had some precursors, with first names. Among them stood out the wings of that Bayern, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. Along with a cast of stars like Lahm, Neuer and Schweinsteiger, they lifted the treble in the 2012-13 season. The veteran French winger is giving the final blows to his career at Salernitana in Serie A.

However, that success could have had different protagonists, in the words of Rummenigge: “In 2008 there were very high offers for Franck Ribéry, from Spain and England. Those would have been by far the highest transfer amounts in world football. We argued for a long time whether we could turn down so much money. In the end we decided not to do it because Ribéry was very important to us. “Probably, that Spanish offer came from Real Madrid, which a year later blew up the transfer market with the astronomical Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká.

Despite the hard setback of losing the Champions League final in 2012 at the hands of Roberto Di Matteo’s Chelsea, and also losing the Bundesliga and the German Cup in favor of Borussia Dortmund’s double, since then Bayern undertook a Idyll with the German league that would last until today, nine consecutive Bundesliga trophies.

Joshua Kimmich temporarily declined to get vaccinated against coronavirus

The former Bayern manager also spoke out about the controversial rejection of Joshua Kimmich to be vaccinated for the moment, a player whom Rummenigge considers exemplary: “He is a role model in many things. I know him as a great person, which is also demonstrated by his ‘We Kick Corona’ initiative. I was surprised that he was not vaccinated and this has led to a debate. What Joshua is doing is very responsible. He wants to wait for long-term effects first and tests every other day. As a role model, it would still be better if he was vaccinated, but I am convinced that I could do it in the near future. He is a totally responsible person and player. “