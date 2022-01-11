The latest financial report from Apple reveals the profits around the App Store, the company’s digital store where all the applications compatible with the operating system of the bitten apple are exposed.

Apple paid a total of $ 60 billion to App Store developers in 2021, according to data released by the tech giant this week. But does that translate into profit for the company?

Since the launch of the App Store in 2008, $ 260 billion has been paid to developers from the App Store around the world, demonstrating the importance of the apps business to Tim Cook’s company.

The 2021 volume also sets a new annual profit record for App Store developers, although the company notes that it represents only a small fraction of the global commerce facilitated by the App Store.

According to company data, during the last parties, App Store customers spent more than ever between Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, driving double-digit growth over last year. Which makes it clear what a good year 2021 was.

But the success of the App Store has not been without controversyas Apple faces increasing scrutiny over its business practices as it faces lawsuits related to the operation of its online marketplace.

For example, the legal battle with Epic Games, where the judge agreed with the video game developer and how much of a stir it caused. We explain it for those who do not remember.

The case exploded in August 2020 when Epic indicted Apple (and also Google) anti-competitive and monopolistic practices with their respective app stores. As a result, Epic attempted to bypass the in-app purchase process in which Apple takes a 30% commission on each sale.

Apple responded by kicking Epic’s Fortnite game from the App Store, and Epic responded by taking the matter to court, where it won the case. in South Korea, where it all began.

For this reason, what is clear about the whole matter is that, year after year, Apple’s application store bills more money than the previous one and that the business model inevitably goes through apps.

What leaves us a little cold is the not knowing how much profit for Apple those 60,000 million dollars that they paid to developers means, where they have a policy to carry 30% of all payments that are made within their App Store. But for that they are not so transparent.