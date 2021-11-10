11/10/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

Sara ledo

The Minister of Transport, Sustainability and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, has promised this Wednesday that in “2025 or 2026” the connection of the Mediterranean Corridor that connects Almería with the French border is ready. “I am in a position to say that in 2025 or 2026, at least to the connection between Almeria and France will be executed, all the sections that are currently under execution will be executed, “said Sánchez Jiménez in front of more than a thousand businessmen gathered this Wednesday in Madrid to accelerate the creation of the so-called Mediterranean Corridor that aims to connect Algeciras and France through of high speed.

“I want to be a minister committed to the Corridor and I am a committed minister because this government is a committed government & rdquor ;, has assured Sánchez Jiménez. The Ministry for Transport adds an amount of 6,000 million euros in the General State Budgets (PGE) that are currently being processed in the Congress of Deputies, of which more than 1,200 million will go to the Mediterranean Corridor. “That is the amount consigned and that will allow us to move forward. I hope that helps to put more sections into service & rdquor ;, he added.

The Murcia section

Specifically, Sánchez has promised to have the Murcia section ready, to connect it with Madrid, Cuenca, Albacete and northern Spain. Also the port of Tarragona, to link it with the rest of Europe, as well as other logistics links such as La Llagosta. Also the high speed between Valencia and Castellón so that they stop interfering in the Cercanías services (double track between Valencia and Castellón), or the “direct and high quality” connection between Granada and Malaga through Antequera. “We will be in a position to connect the three capitals of the Valencian Community with standard gauge”, has conceded Sánchez Jiménez.

“We are in the good trailThey have those budgetary commitments and the political will is translating into tangible progress. In addition, we have another element that puts pressure on us, which is the help of European funds that, in addition, defines us some temporary milestones because we will have to execute everything committed by European funds for the Mediterranean Corridor before 2026 “, he explained.

They fear that the so-called Mediterranean corridor, the infrastructure you want to join at high speed Algeciras and the French border, will not be ready in 2025 after constant delays in recent years. “The state of the works It is very far from ending and in many cases from beginning, and this is a disaster for Spain “, the president of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE), Vicente Boluda, has expressed before the words of the minister.

The president of AVE has addressed Raquel Sánchez directly to tell her that “a lot of data will ring a bell” because they have been “repeating it for five years and suffering it for 25”. “Minister, you have a unique opportunity; the opportunity to let Spain miss the train of progress and the train of the 21st century, the Mediterranean Corridor “, Boluda has inquired. The truth is that the first time that the public authorities focused on this corridor was in the hands of Jose Blanco (PSOE) in 2011, when he promised that in 2020 he would be ready. A few years later (2013), the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo, claimed it as the backbone network for Europe and in 2014, the Minister of Public Works, Ana Pastor, “left it up in the air.”

In 2016, given the successive delays in the promises, the businessmen organized to try to pressure the different governments to promote this initiative. “De la Serna in 2017 told us that we had to be realistic, that the works between Almería and Murcia had started shortly before and would not be ready,” they explained in the act through a video. However, the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, promised that in 2025 the Mediterranean corridor could be ready, thanks to European funds. Her successor, Raquel Sánchez, seems to be delaying that reality, although she assures that by then the main section that connects Levante with France will be ready.