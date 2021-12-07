To the clamor and mobilizations that began decades ago to put an end to solitary confinement in detention centers in New York City, a practice that, as it is duly documented, has caused the death of hundreds of prisoners, the entire New York delegation in the House of Representatives joined this Tuesday.

New York congressmen, in a broad public letter, urged City Council President Corey Johnson, before the end of 2021, “Push the button” that would eliminate the method of punishment described as a “form of torture”, simply calling to a vote the draft of Law 2173 that would completely prohibit this practice in the Big Apple.

The Capitol commission led by the congressman of Dominican origin Adriano Espaillat, called on local legislators to erase this “medieval practice” from the history of the city.

“There is no better time than today to transform our nation’s justice system. The Municipal Council has a historic opportunity to lead in the country the substitution of these penalties for other alternatives, to guarantee security and racial equity ”, highlights Espaillat.

The measure that only waits for the call to vote and that so far has the majority intention of approval by the chamber, it would prohibit the complete isolation of inmates between 20 or 24 hours a day who have committed violent acts or have broken disciplinary rules in prison settings.

“Rehabilitation no retaliation”

In the exhortation that was addressed to the leader of the Municipal Council, the congressmen highlighted with “capital letters” that solitary confinement is only one of the “Inhumane and racist facets of this system.”

The text of the letter recalled that Blacks make up 18% of New York’s population, but they represent 48% of the population in state prisons. In addition, 60% of the population is currently in some way in isolation in New York.

“Let’s put an end to this devious and deadly method. We believe that the passage of this law can help our legal system to focus on rehabilitation rather than retaliation”, Underlines the letter signed among other legislators by the bench of Hispanic origin Nydia Velázquez, Alejandra Ocasio-Cortés and Ritchie Torres.

Council sources admitted to El Diario that although there is a large majority willing to approve the draft, its “actual implementation”, in the 150 days after its approval, would be “very complicated” due to the lack of security personnel registered in the Rikers Island jail, in Queens, largest and most overcrowded in New York.

“Some times are being adjusted. There is an absolute consensus that it is the right thing to do. But there are some technical aspects to review. It is quite likely that in a matter of days a vote will be called“Revealed a spokesperson unofficially.

The same Corey Jhonson who has received an avalanche of pressure and protests in the heat of the last days of 2021, has so far declined to comment on any voting schedule for this draft.

Defenders of the prison population have a balance: despite state law that prohibits these punishments, they are still applied in the Big Apple. (Photo: .-.)

Waiting only for the final vote

Actions against these punishments took a higher profile after the death on Rikers Island on June 7, 2019 of Layleen Polanco, a 27-year-old transsexual woman of Hispanic origin.

Based on forensic reports, Polanco died as a result of an epilepsy attack, after being locked up and held incommunicado. despite objections shown by a doctor and from the seizures he had previously suffered.

The young woman had been transferred to Rikers after being charged with misdemeanors for not having paid a deposit of 500 dollars.

Since then, Melania Brown, An activist and sister of this victim of solitary confinement, she joined an intense crusade to eliminate these punishments.

“I appreciate that our federal legislators support the effort to end this nightmare. We already have oneupermajority of City Council members on our side. It’s time for President Johnson to call a vote. Solitary confinement robbed me of my little sister and has also tortured and murdered many other New Yorkers, ”said the activist.

Civil organizations assure that although the authorities of the City promised to put an end to this practice this fall, the reality is that the Department of Correction of the City (DOC) continues to use the isolation with “several names”.

Although in the last session in the State Assembly the Halt Law was approved that prohibits the confinements in dark and confined spaces for more than 15 consecutive days, Defenders of the prison population have explained that this action continues to be imposed in New York City, but under other names.

For years, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to end solitary confinement, including invoking the name of Layleen Polanco, promising to end this form of punishment by replacing it with the implementation of the Risk Management Responsibility System (RMAS).

“At the beginning of this Administration there were around 600 detainees in punitive segregation. Today, there are 68. This revised schedule, made necessary by staff shortages, does not change our fundamental mission: to end this practice by the end of this year. and build a safer and more humane justice system”, He explained to local media Mitch Schwartz, representative of the Mayor’s office.

In times of pandemic, everything has been more uphill for the prison population and prisons have become “hellish” places, according to various reports from the State Assembly, relatives of inmates and Human Rights coalitions.

One of the many reasons put forward by the authorities is linked to the pandemic crisis, the lack of security personnel and doctor on leave.

The other face

But in this dynamic, correctional officers also have a clear position.

“We have to have a mechanism to be able to segregate inmates who are violent with prison officials and with non-violent inmates. When will legislators realize that correctional officers need protection? The reforms cannot be unilateral ”, he has insistently stated in recent weeks Benny Boscio, President of the Benevolent Association of Correctional Officers.

The union leader argues that officers should use solitary confinement to punish rebel detainees on Rikers Island, otherwise, your team will be increasingly at risk.

“What should happen to the inmates who attack correctional officers for no reason? This is our reality every day ”, he shared on his twitter account.

Bloody year for NYC jails

Amid the pressure to pass this law, new reports emerge in parallel that show that at the end of 2021 the levels of violence in the prisons of the Big Apple are at a “historical level”, a conclusion derived from a monitor court-appointed independent organization after Legal Aid and a federal prosecutor filed a lawsuit to address the scourge of excessive force.

This is how it ratifies Mary Lynne Werlwas, Director of the Prisoners’ Rights Project at Legal Aid, who highlighted that “this report supports what we continue to hear from inmates, that prison officials resort to abuse and brutality come naturally, which makes even short stays in custody traumatic. “

The report indicates that data on the use of force, fights, stabbings and cuts between people in custody and assaults on personnel reveal that 2021 has been the most bloody since this type of investigation came into force in 2016.

What would the local law against solitary confinement in prisons accomplish?

Bill 2173 was presented by the Queens Councilor Daniel Dromm a year ago The new rule requires correctional officers to isolate inmates, but only for four hours a day, currently punishments can be extended for full days. The proposal allows the City to keep inmates in other, less restrictive types of “housing”. Inmates in these restrictive housing could leave their cells for 10 hours a day. Currently in similar housing units in Rikers, those inmates leave their cells for seven hours.

2021: more blood in prisons

10 prison facilities manages New York City, eight of which are located on Rikers Island, plus two jail rooms at Bellevue and Elmhurst Hospitals.14 people have died in New York City jails, including five who have committed suicide.3 times greater is the use of force in these prisons since an independent monitor annually reports the violence.38 incidents involving serious injuries between January and June 2016 compared to 239 in the same period in 2021.23% of New York’s prison population is of Hispanic origin according to the trends of the last 5 years.