By Yirsandy Rodríguez

Adam wainwrightThe 40-year-old is heading to his 16th postseason start Wednesday — and 29th appearance with the Cardinals — but hasn’t won a game since Oct. 9, 2013.

It is clear that Wainwright will not take the mound at Dodger Stadium tonight with the same perspective as eight playoffs ago, but he will undoubtedly bring vivid scenes in his mind about the time that has passed since his last win on the main competitive stage of the Major Leagues. .

In the 2021 regular season, Adam Wainwright was more like that relentless inning-eater who took his pitching mix to another level, becoming a pattern of sheer efficiency for young pitchers of a decade ago. He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, great at 40, huh?

With that record, he now treasures his eleventh season with at least 10 successes and the first where he surpasses 15 since his brilliant campaign of (20-9) at age 32 in 2014. However, tonight at Dodger Stadium the challenge is not only It’s from Wainwright. The great challenge for the Cardinals will be against Max Scherzer, one of the main aces in the game and, above all, against the powerful complexion of the Dodgers, current defending World Series champions.

So, it goes without saying that Wainwright needs a lot of backing, but that statement carries another shocking historical reason here: It is true that the Cardinals ace has not won a playoff game since beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. in Game 5 of the NLDS. But the Cardinals have been able to do little behind Adam Wainwright, condemned to just one hit and 12 losses since that win that eliminated the Pirates.

So, tonight at Chaves Ravine, the Cardinals not only hope to beat the Dodgers “favorites” in the NL Wild Card Game in 2021: They also hope to honor their top ace, Adam Wainwright, after nearly a decade in the one whose record of setbacks has sown only countless disappointments.

And, obviously, the Wainwright of 2021 will also be tested, a man who, although he has seen his fastball speed decrease, has once again placed himself within the admirable group of the illustrious veteran “aces” of this time. I don’t know what thoughts you have around this expectation between Cardinals vs. Dodgers, but I’d still like to see how Adam Wainwright can prove against the champions’ tough offense that that BABIP allowed of .256 — a career high — against 828 opponents has been the elixir that corroborated his impact last year.

For a decisive game like tonight, I’d like to know how much Wainwright’s 3.84 xERA (expected ERA) and 3.8 fWAR can mean, their best scores since 2015 and 2014, respectively.

What follows is just a game, right? But it means all or nothing: And the Cardinals also want to show they can play great ball in October, behind Adam Wainwright and their historic greatness as competitors.

Breakdown of the matchup: Adam Wainwright vs Dodgers

Wainwright vs. career Dodgers hitters: Trea Turner 5-14, Albert Pujols 1-10, Justin Turner 2-9, Cody Bellinger 1-9, AJ Pollock 3-8, Corey Seager 2-7, Chris Taylor 1-6, Max Scherzer 1-4, Mookie Betts 2-4, Will Smith 0-3, Austin Barnes 1-2.

Wainwright vs. Dodgers hitters this season: Turner 3-10, Betts 2-4, Seager 2-4, Bellinger 0-3, Pujols 0-3, Smith 0-3, Taylor 0-3, Turner 0-1.

Wainwright vs. Dodgers this season: 1-0 (1 start), 4.32 ERA, 8 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4K, 4.3 K / 9, 0.840 WHIP

Wainwright at Dodger Stadium this season: There are no outings at Dodger Stadium this season.

Use of Wainwright’s pitch against the Dodgers this season: Curveball 37.9 percent (39 pitches), sinker 32 (33), cutter 19.4 (20), change (5.8 (6), four-seam fastball 4.9 (5).

Wainwright vs. right-handed hitters in 2021 (zones and averages):

Wainwright vs. left-handed hitters in 2021 (zones and averages):

The last time Wainwright lost to the Dodgers: September 8th. 8 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4K, 4.3 K / 9.

Wainwright’s postseason career: 4-5, 28 G (15 GS), 2.89 ERA, 1 CG, 4 SV, 109 IP, 101 H, 38 R (35 ER), 10 HR, 20 BB, 118 K, 9.7 K / 9 , 1,110 WHIP.