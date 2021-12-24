

Adamari Lopez

Photo: Sergi Alexander / .

On this Christmas Eve Adamari López showed Mexican Stephanie Himonidis how to dance the Puerto Rican full.

Chiquibaby, as Himonidis is known, received a dance class from the Puerto Rican in Hoy Día to the rhythm of this traditional musical genre of Puerto Rico that is not only heard on the island of enchantment but has become popular throughout the world.

Adamari López, wearing a short Christmas red dress to the knees, He showed Chiquibaby how the hips move to the full sound. In Hoy Día’s studio there were musicians performing songs to the rhythm of the plenary for the presenters to dance on this Christmas Eve.

In addition, the Puerto Rican wore a Santa Claus hat that combined perfectly with her dress, while Chiquibaby wore an ankle-length military green dress that highlighted the contour of her hips.

But nevertheless, the bad comments towards Adamari López that have recently become a constant in each publication of her on her Instagram account or in any where she was shown, they were not lacking.

“The one with the red dress, nothing in front, nothing behind. Surely she is a swimmer “someone said in the Hoy Día post.

And it is that that joy that the Puerto Rican has no longer seems to infect many people, but her most loyal followers are still there supporting and defending her.

“@Adamarilopez How beautiful you are, my queen, you are my inspiration.”

“I loved @adamarilopez’s shoes and they are beautiful … well the complete outfit. Congratulations “

In addition, Chiquibaby also received several compliments due to her figure even just after giving birth:

“The little girl has a tremendous body and that she has just given birth but she looks good.”

“Chiqui Babi you look beautiful, the green dress you look very good, a wonderful figure merry christmas ”.

A few weeks ago both The Puerto Rican as well as the Mexican awoke one or another passion by also showing their dance steps for the public of Hoy Día.

Keep reading: They make fun of Adamari López: “Nothing ahead, nothing behind”, but his fans say no more and roar louder

Adamari López and Alaïa posed in a beautiful Christmas set and wished everyone nice parties

Adamari López wore a beautiful red dress and her fans loved it

Adamari López will defend with the claws what he loves the most and generates various feelings in his followers