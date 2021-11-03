Adamari López unseats Thalía with her small waist | Instagram

The coquette conductive Puerto Rican Adamari López has completely ousted the singer Thalia by wearing a beautiful red dress which was shown through the Instagram account of the program “Hoy día”, without a doubt leaving her followers astonished.

As you may remember, last weekend when Halloween was celebrated, the Puerto Rican host surprised her fans with her spectacular Black Swan costume.

However, during her partition on the television program “Hoy día” she left viewers stunned, as Adamari López’s red dress revealed her Small waist.

And the fact is that the 50-year-old presenter wore her charms with a tight outfit that also highlighted her elegance, since she wasted style with a pretty flirtatious outfit.

The truth is that her physical change has attracted a lot of the attention of users, which is why they have praised her beauty.

Over the last few months, we have shared with you the incredible change of the also actress, and even revealed her secret to lose weight.

The Telemundo host confessed that she has never undergone an operation, but has been very disciplined with her exercise routines and a good diet.

In the photograph that we mentioned at the beginning of this note, it can be seen that Adamari López’s red pencil-cut dress highlighted her charms.

In addition, to look even better, the outfit was combined with strappy sneakers of the same color and discreet makeup.

As expected, users reacted to the famous woman’s small waist and expressed that that color is beautiful, while others mentioned that she looks very beautiful and cute as always, since Toni Costa’s former partner has shown discipline to achieve your goals and show off a figure of heart attack.

It should be noted that the television host has faced great changes in her life, because at the end of last May she announced the separation with Toni Costa after 10 years together, however, despite this, the fans of the Puerto Rican maintain the hope of a reconciliation.

But despite their separation, celebrities have shown that they have maintained a cordial relationship with their daughter Alaïa, because even during the Halloween celebration they wore ninja costumes to go trick-or-treating.