Yanet García in a strappy swimsuit poses at the edge of the pool | Instagram

The famous ex weather girl, Yanet García, once again managed to woo his millions of followers with a flirty video that he recently shared on his official Instagram account.

Yanet García, who is also known as La Chica del Clima, used a set of tiny swimwear made of threads and transparencies in black that drove thousands of people crazy.

Although he rose to fame as conductive From television in his native state, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Yanet García has also managed to position himself as one of the favorite celebrities in social networks.

It is there where he continually manages to raise the temperature by posing with flirty bedding that leaves little to the imagination.

The fiery photo shoots that she stars in aim to show just a little of what her true fans will be able to see through her exclusive content platform, so, in addition to becoming a Health Coach Certified, the Mexican is also willing to model with flirty garments that are about to show it all.

This was confirmed by thousands of followers of social networks, before whom he shared a video in which he is admired posing with a flirty black and strappy swimsuit.

It was exactly through her official Instagram profile, where the Regiomontana posed for 14.3 million followers and allowed her to contemplate one of her most risky videos in which she used a set of small bathing clothes made of threads and transparencies in red that drove her crazy. Thousands.

It should be noted that Yanet knows perfectly how to be fashionable and adapt to changes in temperature and does so by sharing on her social networks, photos in a bathing suit or wearing an animal print trikini that ignited the internet and made several men fall in love with her. world.

On the other hand, Yanet García began her artistic career at the age of 22 in 2013, where she participated in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León”, which is a contest prior to the “Nuestra Belleza México” contest.

However, the great leap to fame was in 2015 where she began working as a weather presenter, known as “La Chica del Clima”, like Sol Pérez in her early days.

She achieved enormous popularity in the media and that is why she began to take care of her figure and became one of the main influencer.