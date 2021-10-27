If your child complains that he has to get up early or take the bus to go to school, show him this video …

It often happens that we get so used to privilege and modern life that we forget to how difficult other people have it.

Today’s children complain that they have to ride the bus to school, or ride in a classmate’s car, to save gas.

But in the town of Acacias, in Colombia, 7 or 8-year-olds have to go down a ravine almost 300 meters high, and hang almost 500 meters in the air supported only by a simple pulley and a rope. They do it every day, to go to school. You can see it in this video from the Government of Meta:

18 families from Los Pinos, in Acacias (Meta), go to Guayabetal every day to study and work.

The problem is that both sites are separated by the Rio Negro canyon, an impressive ravine almost 300 meters high.

For 50 years there has been a cable with a pulley, which the bravest use to cross to the other side, and also to transport goods.

What’s more a bridge existed, but it collapsed in 2018. So for 3 years all the inhabitants of Los Pinos, including 7 or 8 year olds, Have had to use cable daily to go to work or study, because skirting the river through the closest pass is almost 3 hours of walking.

The dangerous zip line descends almost 300 meters high, and travel 450 meters where children hang directly from a simple pulley at speeds of up to 90 Km / h. There is another zip line to go back.

Security is minimal. You can not avoid a chill when you see that the entire mechanism is made up of a simple cable, a pulley, some holding ropes, and a piece of wood to brake.

In this other video you can see the children using the zip line. The smallest girls are lowered into a sack hanging from a simple hook, the fabric of which could break at any moment. Chilling…

After the dangerous journey, the adventure does not end here: the children have to walk about 25 minutes in the middle of the forest, until arriving at school.

Fortunately, as we see in the first video, the Government of Meta promised last December to rebuild the collapsed bridge, so that children and the elderly do not have to continue using this dangerous transport system.