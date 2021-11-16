On full mischief! Thus they found Adamari Lopez behind the scenes of the show This is how you dance What did he do? Next we will tell you everything that was not seen in the Sunday gala and that ended up exposing the Mexican host, Jacky Bracamontes, in a video that went viral in a few seconds on her social networks.

The video with Adamari of protagonist has thousands of reproductions and was published on the account of Facebook from Jacky; same network that you have 3 million followers. The unique moment caused laughter between both drivers and was filled with comments of love for both actresses.

As we tell you, Jacky Bracamontes captured Adamari with the “hands in the dough“And it is that as it is, in the video you can see the charismatic presenter Puerto Rican eating biscuits that I still had on a table the production members. All while meeting with her fellow judges deliberating on the course of the program.

“Look, this doesn’t look good from there. It looks good like that, look,” added the most sympathetic actress as she ate a cookie from the table.

Adamari López in full “mischief” PHOTO Facebook Jacky Bracamontes

Has Adamari López already BROKEN THE DIET?

Adamari joined a health plan called Weight watchers, which includes a very specific diet and physical activity scheme to guarantee results.

In one of his videos of Facebook, López detailed that currently you are eating almost a third of what you normally consumed.

You have to work hard to achieve what you want. I’ve been cutting back on food portions, completely eliminated soda. And if I have some want to eat something that I like a lot, for example, I am a rice cooker, I am eating a third of it. It is as if to prove it, he declared.

The actress added that she complements her food with vegetables and lots of water, and on her Instagram account she also specified that she is using a specific diet called ‘point diet‘.

What is the points diet used by Adamari López?

As the name implies, the premise of this feeding system consists of giving a numerical value to each food. In this regimen, each individual receives a permitted number of points for consume throughout the day, which are calculated taking into account weight, age, physical condition and regular activity during the day.

The benefits of this diet is that you can consume the dishes that you like, but you must keep a very controlled count of the amounts and the score that each ingredient contributes, because at the end of the day you should not exceed your allocated amount.

